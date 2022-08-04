Sheffield City Schools start school year with new security system

Read on www.waff.com
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
Franklin County Schools promotes Child Find program
In cooperation with the Alabama State Department of Education, the Franklin County Schools system is promoting a state program aimed at providing services to children with disabilities. Child Find, according to the ALSDE, is a statewide effort to “locate, identify and evaluate children with disabilities from birth to age 21,”...
Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29. Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open seven days a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.
Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers
THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
COVID plan in place for Morgan County Schools
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multi-year scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
Local farmers to be featured in national TV show
Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting
Family of slain Alabama A&M student turns pain into passion for domestic violence awareness
Chi McDade's mother now plans on traveling to local schools to share her daughter's story while teaching young teens about the different categories and dangers of domestic abuse.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
