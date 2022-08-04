Read on www.willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi, Renville County Fairs open Wednesday...Tuesday is entry day
(Willmar MN-) Today is entry day for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Board President Chad Lien says FFA, Open Class Non-Livestock, 4-H rabbit and poultry entries will be accepted, and open, FFA goat and non-livestock judging takes place in the afternoon... Your browser does not support the...
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
12:00 pm Noon - Online Open Class Registration Closes. 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 4-H General/Static Project Judging. 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Accepted. 10:00 pm - All Open Class, 4-H and FFA Livestock Entries Must be in Place. Wednesday -- August 10, 2022.
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
Statewide and local primaries take place Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s primary election is tomorrow (TUE). Secretary of State Steve Simon says for candidates running for a partisan office, this is the contest that selects which one of them -- one per political party -- may be on the final ballot in November. Simon says for non-partisan offices, tomorrow’s primary contest typically picks the top two vote-getters to end up on the November ballot.
It's primary day...vote in your normal polling place
(Willmar MN-) Today is primary day. For Republicans, they will be voting on a candidate for attorney general, either Doug Wardlow or Jim Schultz, with the winner going on to face incumbent Keith Ellison in November. Locally, there is a primary for Mayor Willmar. Marv Calvin is not running for reelection, so the candidates on the ballot are Steve Peppin, Zeke Dahl and Doug Reese. For those who live in Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3, there are 4 candidates...Kim Larson, Karl Kaufman, Joel Johnson and Dale Anderson. The top two vote getters will face each other in November. Incumbent Rollie Nissen is not running for reelection. And there are three candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff...incumbent Eric Holien and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt Eric Tollefson and Dan Burns. Holien says he has unfinished business...
Carol Barchenger
Caroline “Carol” Barchenger, age 89, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Word Church in Redwood Falls with Pastor Nathan Belkstrom officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour at the church in Redwood Falls on Thursday. Burial will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, rural Brooten at a later date.
Lane closures begin on Highway 29 in Alexandria Monday
(Alexandria MN-) Starting today, weather permitting, for approximately three weeks, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Crews will be removing and replacing existing pavement messages between McKay Avenue and Interstate 94. Some of the work will be performed at night to help minimize traffic backups. Important...
Lorraine Wosmek
Lorraine Selma Wosmek, age 101, of Willmar, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 5, at the Bethesda Grand Care Center in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
The most expensive item on the Antiques Roadshow in the U.S.
Antiques Roadshow in Madison, WisconsinCredit: Bobak Ha'Eri; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Antiques Roadshow is created by BBC Television and is distributed by PBS in the U.S. The show has been running in the U.S. for 26 seasons.
Stingers Fall in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, WI - The Willmar Stingers lost to the La Crosse Loggers tonight, 12-9. This marks the first time the Stingers have lost back-to-back games since the first two games of the second half. The Stingers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Will Hodo started off the top...
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
