Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
It's primary day...vote in your normal polling place
(Willmar MN-) Today is primary day. For Republicans, they will be voting on a candidate for attorney general, either Doug Wardlow or Jim Schultz, with the winner going on to face incumbent Keith Ellison in November. Locally, there is a primary for Mayor Willmar. Marv Calvin is not running for reelection, so the candidates on the ballot are Steve Peppin, Zeke Dahl and Doug Reese. For those who live in Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3, there are 4 candidates...Kim Larson, Karl Kaufman, Joel Johnson and Dale Anderson. The top two vote getters will face each other in November. Incumbent Rollie Nissen is not running for reelection. And there are three candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff...incumbent Eric Holien and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt Eric Tollefson and Dan Burns. Holien says he has unfinished business...
Kandiyohi, Renville County Fairs open Wednesday...Tuesday is entry day
(Willmar MN-) Today is entry day for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Board President Chad Lien says FFA, Open Class Non-Livestock, 4-H rabbit and poultry entries will be accepted, and open, FFA goat and non-livestock judging takes place in the afternoon... Your browser does not support the...
Statewide and local primaries take place Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s primary election is tomorrow (TUE). Secretary of State Steve Simon says for candidates running for a partisan office, this is the contest that selects which one of them -- one per political party -- may be on the final ballot in November. Simon says for non-partisan offices, tomorrow’s primary contest typically picks the top two vote-getters to end up on the November ballot.
Meeker County Attendance & Fair Winners
Attendance at the Meeker County Fair included 3,773 on Thursday, 5,684 on Friday, and 5,170 on Saturday. Grandstand attendance included 979 for Thursday night’s tractor and truck pull, 789 for bull-riding Friday night, 1,000 for the sold-out Neal McCoy concert Friday night and 1,768 for Saturday night’s demolition derby.
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
12:00 pm Noon - Online Open Class Registration Closes. 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 4-H General/Static Project Judging. 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Accepted. 10:00 pm - All Open Class, 4-H and FFA Livestock Entries Must be in Place. Wednesday -- August 10, 2022.
The Benton County Fair Packed with Weekend Events
(KNSI) – The 109th Benton County Fair is in full swing with many events this weekend. The fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids feature kids’ activities, animal showings, rides on the midway, food and more. Friday’s grandstand event is the tractor pull, followed by the demolition derby on Saturday and...
Julie Sorenson
Julie Ann Sorenson, age 66, of Willmar, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 6, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com. Julie Ann Sorenson was born on September...
Plea hearing Tuesday for Willmar man who was shot by police last December
(Willmar MN-) A plea hearing takes place this morning for a Willmar man who was shot by police, and later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. 56-year-old August Lafeen is charged with 6 counts of terroristic threats for an incident at a Willmar apartment building December 16th in which he is accused of threatening his probation officer, then refusing to drop a replica gun when confronted by police. Lafeen was shot and wounded in the incident. He will appear before Judge Melissa Listug for a plea hearing at 9 a.m. A jury trial that was scheduled to begin tomorrow in Kandiyohi County District Court has been cancelled. LeFeen remains jailed on $100,000 unconditional bail.
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
Harley Johnson
Harley C. Johnson, age 97, of New London, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 5, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Interment will be at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery near Foley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
3 Missouri residents killed in car vs semi crash in Kandiyohi County
Three Missouri residents were killed last week in a car vs semi crash in Kandiyohi County that also left another person seriously injured. The crash happened Thursday just before 6 p.m. when a Lexus SUV and a semi collided at the intersection of Highway 40 and Co Rd 7 in St. John’s Township.
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Three Injured in Crash Near Silver Lake
Two drivers and one passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Silver Lake Monday morning. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Dylan Gale of Maple Lake, 16-year-old Jack Matthees of Maple Lake, and 24-year-old Hannah Anderson of Buffalo, were all taken to Waconia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
