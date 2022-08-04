BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - In November 2021, Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, Francisco reached a plea agreement on August 2 before he was scheduled for trial to start on Monday. At the time of his arrest Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million, since then his bond has been raised to $4 million.

BOAZ, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO