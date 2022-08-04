ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Decatur Daily

Authorities: Carjacked ambulance, stolen firetruck used in US 31 chase

ATHENS — A man remains in Limestone County Jail after authorities say he robbed a man in Athens, fled in a car, wrecked, was fought off by the driver when he tried to steal another car, stole a car from a tire shop, wrecked, fled from police in a carjacked ambulance, wrecked, eluded police on foot, stole a firetruck, wrecked, and ran on foot before being apprehended.
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
WAFF

Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
WAFF

Boaz man pleads guilty of rape ahead of trial

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - In November 2021, Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, Francisco reached a plea agreement on August 2 before he was scheduled for trial to start on Monday. At the time of his arrest Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million, since then his bond has been raised to $4 million.
WAFF

One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
WAFF

Marshall County Schools - New security measures

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
WAFF

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 3 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office...
