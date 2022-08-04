Read on www.waff.com
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers arrested a woman on Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired in the area of Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, officers received calls of shots being fired on Oldfield Road around 12:30 a.m. on August...
Authorities: Carjacked ambulance, stolen firetruck used in US 31 chase
ATHENS — A man remains in Limestone County Jail after authorities say he robbed a man in Athens, fled in a car, wrecked, was fought off by the driver when he tried to steal another car, stole a car from a tire shop, wrecked, fled from police in a carjacked ambulance, wrecked, eluded police on foot, stole a firetruck, wrecked, and ran on foot before being apprehended.
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Boaz man pleads guilty of rape ahead of trial
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - In November 2021, Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, Francisco reached a plea agreement on August 2 before he was scheduled for trial to start on Monday. At the time of his arrest Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million, since then his bond has been raised to $4 million.
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
LCSO: Meridianville man steals vehicle, ambulance, and fire truck to evade police
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 3 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 was denied parole on Tuesday. The Board of Pardon and Paroles voted to deny parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on August 9. Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 before he allegedly committed three...
