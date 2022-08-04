Howell baseball alumni hope to overcome 'natural attrition of skills' Saturday

Mike Keck harbors no delusions of grandeur heading into the 10th Howell alumni baseball game.

“I don’t think I’ve swung a bat since the last alumni game I played in three or four years ago,” he said. “You go in cold. You see pitches that, when I played ball, I don’t know what these guys are throwing today. I’ve never seen pitches like that before.”

Keck’s tempered expectations are understandable. At 68, the 1972 graduate will be the oldest player among 32 former Howell players expected to take the high school varsity field at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

He could probably dust many of the younger guys in a marathon, as distance running has been his sport of choice for the last 33 years. But Keck realizes baseball skills don’t age as well as running endurance.

“Throwing the ball, your joints are stiff,” he said. “I played third base when I was in high school. Back then, it didn’t seem too difficult to throw to first. Now, if I can get it to the pitcher’s mound, I’m happy.

“I can run a straight line. I’m not real quick, but eventually I can get to first base.”

That doesn’t mean Keck and some of the older alumni are setting themselves up for failure in a game that will feature graduates from as recently as 2020.

Rich Robinson, who organizes the game, tries to ensure that anyone who participates comes away with a good experience.

“We ask the pitchers, ‘If you’re facing someone who is of your era, by all means challenge them,’” said Robinson, a 1979 graduate whose only varsity season was in 1978.

“This is not a softball game; this is baseball. However, if some 25-year-old guy is facing someone who is 45, we ask the pitcher to just get the ball over the plate. Let the batter get the bat on the ball. Let’s get the ball in play and see what happens. That’s what fans want to see. They want to see the ball hit around and guys trying to make plays.”

“Trying,” being the operative word at times.

“It’s a pretty fun game to watch, just because of the natural attrition of skills and hand-eye coordination,” Robinson said. “It’s not easy to play baseball when you’re 50 years old. Things happen. It’s almost like watching a Little League game.”

The event is held every other year, the exception being 2021 while upgrades were completed on Howell’s field. This ordinarily would have been an off year. Robinson estimates about 125 different players have participated in at least one alumni game.

“There are still about three or four of us from the ‘70s still kicking it,” Robinson said. “We’ve got a good number of guys from the ‘80s. We are seeing a few players from the 2010s and a couple from this past decade. That’s really the key to the game lasting.

"The older we get, the less we older guys are going to be playing. We want as many alumni to come experience the game and try it out for themselves. Most of the people who have played have really enjoyed it and had a great time.”

Robinson and Howell graduate Lindsay Root embarked on a project heading into this year’s game to honor all of Howell’s varsity baseball coaches over the last 100 years. Going back through old issues of the Livingston County Press on Newspapers.com, they found the names of all 22 coaches going back to 1921.

The program goes back even further, having won state championships in 1904 and 1910, long before the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsored a tournament.

RELATED: Howell softball player AJ Militello transfers from Utah to Michigan State

RELATED: Hartland's Eliana Bommarito wins national title, pushes for changes in women's wrestling

Former coaches John Dukes, Gregg Merians and Jim Murray, as well as current coach Jason Ladd, will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Robinson also hopes to have as many winners of the Bert Tooley Most Valuable Player from past alumni games at the game to be recognized. Tooley played for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1911 and 1912.

“We realize it’s just an alumni game and it’s kind of hilarious watching old guys play baseball in the first place, but we are serious about honoring Bert Tooley,” Robinson said. “We respect Bert Tooley’s skills to win a state championship for Howell, then go off to play in the major leagues.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell baseball alumni hope to overcome 'natural attrition of skills' Saturday