Michigan storms leave nearly 110K without power, flood roads

Prolonged US heat winds down as storms move through eastern Kentucky, Appalachia
The prolonged heat wave that has impacted large portions of the country will be winding down over the course of the next several days. However, on Tuesday, some final heat remains for millions in the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast. High temperatures will largely climb into the mid-90s, which...
Thousand-year rain event in Death Valley National Park: Road closures extended
The National Park Service said that a California highway and park roads would remain closed after a rare 1,000-year rain event that caused devastating flooding. State Route 190 will remain closed through next week as Caltrans crews continue to clean up after the flash floods. The agency said that around...
Utah construction worker rescued after being fully buried at site, fire officials say
A Utah construction worker was rescued after being "completely buried" in an apparent accident on Monday evening, authorities said. First responders were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive in Summit Park, the Park City Fire Department said. The department shared photos showing a large...
California Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire
A veteran U.S. Forest Service employee is the first publicly identified victim of the northern California McKinney Fire. Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman was remembered by firefighters on Monday. "It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its...
Georgia dairy farm fined for causing a large fish kill
A Georgia dairy farm has been fined after a release of food waste caused a fish kill, a rare instance of government getting involved with a practice that counties can't regulate despite chronic complaints from residents. WAGA-TV reports the Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar...
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride
A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
Rhode Island police leap onto Block Island ferry to break up brawl, video shows
A dramatic video has surfaced showing police in Rhode Island leaping on board a moving ferry to reportedly break up a fight. The incident happened Monday night as the Block Island ferry was returning to the Point Judith terminal in Narragansett. Footage posted on Twitter showed four officers jumping over...
Ohio governor declares Dolly Parton Day to be August 9
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has led to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio to declare August 9 honorary Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer's visit to the state. Parton will be stopping by Columbus, Ohio for a luncheon with Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep. Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.
West Virginia lawmaker, Larry Pack, to become advisor to Gov. Jim Justice
A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice. Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.
LA DA Gascon vows to resentence inmates on 'racist' death row, angering victims' families
California's death row houses 687 inmates, twice as many as Florida and three times the number in Texas. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is committed to reducing that number, seeking to resentence at least 15 death row inmates to life without parole. "The reality is a death penalty doesn't...
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN PAXTON:...
Trump-Pence proxy battle in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial race in spotlight as four states hold primaries
A pivotal showdown for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in battleground Wiscons takes center stage on Tuesday, as four states from New England to the upper Midwest hold primaries. The fight for Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nomination between former conservative Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels is the latest test...
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot
An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
Arizona police chief says fentanyl 'pandemic' gripping his community: 'Never thought I'd see this day'
An Arizona police chief said there is currently "no border" as illegal immigrants and drugs continue to flood into his community. Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to address the surge of fentanyl smuggling that has created a "pandemic" and the operations in his town to stop the drugs from endangering the lives of his citizens.
Nebraska mother, daughter facing charges over allegedly performing illegal abortion, burying fetus
A mother and daughter from Norfolk, Nebraska, are facing felony charges for an alleged illegal abortion and subsequent burial of a fetus. Prosecutors say Jessica Burgess, 41, helped her daughter Celeste Burgess with an abortion earlier this year when medical records indicated she was more than 23 weeks pregnant – beyond the period during which the practice is legal. Celeste was 17 at the time, but is being tried as an adult.
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for conspiracy to commit...
NY GOP candidate Zeldin campaign rips Hochul after election fraud allegations: 'Desperate for any distraction'
The campaign for New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is denying ever photocopying signatures and is ripping the election fraud allegations renewed in recent days as a "distraction" from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s "pathetic" support for cashless bail. "As we said immediately upon learning of...
Oregon GOP hopeful Christine Drazan reveals plans for state that hasn't elected Republican governor in decades
EXCLUSIVE— Republican Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Christine Drazan has a plan to take her state in a "new direction," and away from the "extreme" policies she says have led to high crime rates, failing schools and a major homelessness crisis. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Drazan, outlined...
