ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan storms leave nearly 110K without power, flood roads

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

California Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

A veteran U.S. Forest Service employee is the first publicly identified victim of the northern California McKinney Fire. Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman was remembered by firefighters on Monday. "It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Livonia, MI
Fox News

Georgia dairy farm fined for causing a large fish kill

A Georgia dairy farm has been fined after a release of food waste caused a fish kill, a rare instance of government getting involved with a practice that counties can't regulate despite chronic complaints from residents. WAGA-TV reports the Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride

A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox News

Ohio governor declares Dolly Parton Day to be August 9

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has led to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio to declare August 9 honorary Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer's visit to the state. Parton will be stopping by Columbus, Ohio for a luncheon with Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Left#Power Lines#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Fox 2 Detroit#I 194#The Associated Press
Fox News

West Virginia lawmaker, Larry Pack, to become advisor to Gov. Jim Justice

A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice. Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Trump-Pence proxy battle in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial race in spotlight as four states hold primaries

A pivotal showdown for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in battleground Wiscons takes center stage on Tuesday, as four states from New England to the upper Midwest hold primaries. The fight for Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nomination between former conservative Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels is the latest test...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
Fox News

California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot

An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
DOWNEY, CA
Fox News

Arizona police chief says fentanyl 'pandemic' gripping his community: 'Never thought I'd see this day'

An Arizona police chief said there is currently "no border" as illegal immigrants and drugs continue to flood into his community. Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to address the surge of fentanyl smuggling that has created a "pandemic" and the operations in his town to stop the drugs from endangering the lives of his citizens.
NOGALES, AZ
Fox News

Nebraska mother, daughter facing charges over allegedly performing illegal abortion, burying fetus

A mother and daughter from Norfolk, Nebraska, are facing felony charges for an alleged illegal abortion and subsequent burial of a fetus. Prosecutors say Jessica Burgess, 41, helped her daughter Celeste Burgess with an abortion earlier this year when medical records indicated she was more than 23 weeks pregnant – beyond the period during which the practice is legal. Celeste was 17 at the time, but is being tried as an adult.
NORFOLK, NE
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy