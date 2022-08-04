Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert

Read on www.shorenewsnetwork.com
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Less Than Thirty Days Left Until School Returns at the Jersey Shore
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
$89K Fast Play Ticket Sold In Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky player bought a ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot. They...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
Check out these pictures from the Middlesex County, NJ Fair
I had a such a great time Friday when we took the New Jersey 101.5 Big Yellow Van to the Middlesex County Fair, which celebrated its 84th anniversary this weekend with rides, bands, craft vendors, home arts competitions and different exhibits. What I love about fairs is that they are...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Iration @ Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ
Opening Acts: Atmosphere, Passafire (didn’t get to play), The Grouch w/DJ Fresh. Iration’s Sunshine & Summer Nights made its way to the Northeast and Asbury Park, NJ this weekend for another stop at the Stone Pony Summerstage. It’s been my first show there since *you know what* happened, and Iration’s first stop back in NJ in a while as well.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
NJ Brewer Files Lawsuit Against Cape May Brewing Over Newly-Released Shore Tea Drink
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A lawsuit has been filed against Cape May Brewing by the former owner of Asbury Park Brewery. Jeff Plate, co-founder and former owner of Asbury Park Brewery claims he met with Cape May Brewing with a plan for creating a partnership over the newly-released hard ice tea drink, Shore Tea. They allegedly declined, only to introduce a beverage by the same name, two months later in collaboration with Wawa. Cape May Brewing released a statement calling the claims “groundless” and saying their Shore Tea was in development for more than six months. Any claims that the Peach Shore Tea product, name, branding or packaging were developed in imitation of anything from any third party are groundless. Cape May’s Peach Shore Tea collaboration with Wawa was a special release for the summer. Like all Cape May products, the recipe and look of Peach Shore Tea have been in development for more than six months, with the name and branding selected well in advance of their release to the public, in this case finalized in March 2022. Wawa is not named in the lawsuit.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION
A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
