Read on www.shorenewsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Four Arrested for Assault on Officers in Newark During Arrest of Alleged Kidnapping Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Four men were arrested for assaulting police officers after interfering with an...
Three Shot At Linden Lounge, One Woman in Serious Condition
LINDEN, NJ – Three people were shot after a gunman fired rounds inside Menga Lounge...
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
Man Charged for Multiple Burglaries at Trenton Middle School
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been charged for breaking into the Dunn Middle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Police are investigating the report of a missing teenage girl in Trenton....
Machete-Wielding Suspect Charged for Terroristic Threats at Wilmington Park and Ride
WILMINGTON, DE- A man wielding a machete has been charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic...
Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer in Bear After Slamming into Police Cruiser During Botched Fleeing Attempt
BEAR, DE – Police in Bear arrested 30-year-old Allan Stevens of Bear on felony drug...
Newark Police Seek Three for Inciting a Riot During Police Response
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for three men wanted for inciting a riot....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark Couple Arrested for Union Street Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – A man and a woman have been arrested and charged for an...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident on the 500 block of Indiero Road where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. The injuries and extent thereof are unknown at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Creepy home security videos capture man who broke into NJ home
Linwood police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing Near Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Police Respond to Overturned Vehicle Crash on Cross Street Near Lakewood
JACKSON, NJ – Police, and firefighters in Jackson responded to the scene of an overturned...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Rahway Throat Slashing Suspect Found Guilty by Jury
RAHWAY, NJ – A man who stood trial for slashing the throat of a 25-year-old...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Alert Issued by Philadelphia Police for Missing Teen
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Police in Trenton Issue Aert for Missing 12-Year-Old
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Trenton and police are hoping...
Bimbo Bakeries Driver Robbed After Having Catalytic Converter Stolen
NEW CASTLE, DE – A truck driver at Bimbo Bakeries, makers of famous brands such...
Police Respond to Gunshots Fired At the Jersey Shore
ABSECON, NJ – Police in Absecon are investigating a shots fired incident at an apartment...
Shore News Network
108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0