ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 9 and Game Farm Road in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES

Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]

Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy