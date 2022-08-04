ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Beachwood, NJ
Beachwood, NJ
Accidents
Beachwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Fire Damages Home
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy