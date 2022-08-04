Read on www.oceancity.com
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
delawaretoday.com
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
Storm sends umbrellas flying into ocean off Bethany Beach, Delaware
Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.
WMDT.com
Back To School Bash serves as supplies drive, fun event for whole family
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host its first-ever Back to School Bash later this month, sponsored by AmeriGroup. To get in you’ll need to purchase a $10 wristband which will allow you access to a full range of games, food vendors, and music.
Cape Gazette
Softball players sought for Senior Olympics
Women softball players over 50 are needed for the Delaware Senior Olympics annual tournament. The Delmarva SeaGals team is recruiting active, skilled and competitive players to complete the team roster. The annual tournament serves as a qualifier for national Senior Olympics to be held in Pittsburgh in July 2023. Membership...
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
WDEL 1150AM
Big inning stops Lower Sussex in Senior League Softball World Series championship
Lower Sussex's dreams of winning the Senior League Softball World Series were dashed when Waco, Texas scored 9 runs in the 6th inning of a 9-5 championship game win in Roxana Sunday night. The host team representing Sussex County led 3-0 going into the decisive sixth frame, thanks to Jaya...
Cape Gazette
Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
Cape Gazette
Find fresh produce and friends at area farmers markets
Growing up in the Peach State of Georgia, Bayhealth family medicine physician resident H. Kendall Barton, MD, has always enjoyed the summer season, and all the fresh fruits and vegetables that come along with it. As a fan of cooking, Barton said the healthiest ingredients can be found right in your neighborhood – at a local farmers market.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Cape Gazette
Terrique Riddick signs with Delaware Blue Hens to play football
Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
Cape Gazette
Jacona brothers taking over Nicola Pizza’s Rehoboth Ave. spot
A little over a month ago, Bethany Blues announced it was taking over the original Nicola Pizza location on North First Street. Now, Chris Jacona has confirmed he and his brother Anthony will take over Nicola’s location on Rehoboth Avenue after the pizzeria closes its doors shortly after Labor Day. Chris declined to comment any further.
Cape Gazette
Milton hosts National Night Out
Milton Memorial Park was the scene Aug. 3 for National Night Out, an event aimed at helping the community and first responders connect. The event was hosted by Milton Police Department and featured organizations such as Delaware State Police and Rehoboth Beach Police Department and community groups like Milton Arts Guild and Milton library. The event also featured food from Irish Eyes and train rides from the Milton Lions Club.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
You'll Love These Chinese Restaurants in Wicomico County, MD
If you love Chinese food, you'll be pleased to know that Wicomico County has countless restaurants with your favorite dishes available for dine-in, carry-out, or buffet-style. Whether you're craving a light, healthy sushi plate paired with a bowl of miso soup or a filling, satisfying heap of noodles and a side of gyoza, there's something for everyone to enjoy at these Chinese restaurants in Wicomico County, MD.
WMDT.com
Georgetown Historical Society responds to calls to remove confederate flag at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Historical Society has issued a statement in response to weeks of controversy concerning a confederate flag they fly on the grounds of their Marvel Museum. “As our name confirms, for decades our members and volunteers have been actively engaged in our beloved community to...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
