Oregon Psilocybin Services to finalize rules around administration, production in December 2022

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan's unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much...
KGW
Oregon senator announces bill that could lower cost of prescription drugs through Medicare
The bill would allow Medicare to directly negotiate with drug companies. That could lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.
Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law
OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
Highway being renamed to honor Nisei WWII veterans
HOOD RIVER, Oregon — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in March of this year when lawmakers were considering the bill to dedicate Oregon Route 35. An Oregon highway will now be dedicated to Japanese Americans who fought in World War II. Oregon Route 35, which runs between...
Joe Kent pulls ahead of Jaime Herrera Beutler in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican challenger Joe Kent has overtaken incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler following Monday night's ballot count update in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, likely ousting the six-term GOP congresswoman in the primary election. As of Monday night, Kent had 22.8% of the vote and Herrera...
Cooling centers in the Portland metro area open up Sunday evening
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area got a brief encore performance of last month's heat wave, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the late afternoon Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s on Monday before cooling off on Tuesday. Counties and cities in the Portland area are...
Crews report progress on Windigo, Miller Road wildfires
MAUPIN, Ore. — Fire agencies reported Sunday that they had made progress against multiple wildfires currently burning in Oregon, including near-total containment of the Miller Road wildfire. The Miller Road Fire near Maupin is 95% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the a news release from the Oregon...
Fish die in the thousands after wildfire near California-Oregon border
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were...
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
Ex-gov. candidate Kristof donates remaining political cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof said Monday he is getting back into journalism. The longtime New York Times columnist left his job last year to try a run at the state’s highest elected office. But with the campaign cut short by residency requirements in Oregon’s constitution, Kristof said he’s headed back to the newspaper, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Draft rules to govern police in Oregon were published
SALEM, Ore. — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
California firefighters battling the McKinney Fire get an assist from Oregon crews
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon firefighters have joined other crews working to contain the McKinney Fire in Northern California near the Oregon border. A total of 41 firefighters from Clackamas, Marion and Linn Counties arrived Sunday night. The blaze erupted Friday and has since ripped through 55,000 acres, prompting California...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The top two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, 10 congressional races and the secretary of state's office will be decided by Washington voters in Tuesday's primary. Voters will also weigh in on dozens of legislative contests and local elections. A key match in Tuesday's election...
Patty Murray highlights abortion rights in bid for 6th Senate term
SEATTLE — Patty Murray is running for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate and, if reelected, she'd join two former Democratic stalwarts as the longest serving senators from Washington state. Murray, 71, was first elected to the chamber in 1992 during the "Year of the Woman" and has...
Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy
SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
