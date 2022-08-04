B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks

Read on bleacherreport.com
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2022: Expert Reactions to Coaches Poll Top 25
Most of the United States is experiencing a heat wave as we approach mid-August, but there are welcome signs of fall around the corner. And one of the hallmarks of the approaching season is the release of the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which ranks the top 25 college football programs in the nation as we approach the "Week 0" season kickoff on August 27. (Most programs start their seasons the following week.)
Under-the-Radar CFB Teams That Can Alter Championship Races
There is never a shortage of attention on the next college football season, but that spotlight is not distributed evenly. Within each conference, the perceived highest tier commands the discussion. However, behind every Alabama or Ohio State, you can find a talented, infrequently mentioned team that has a few opportunities to pull off shockers in 2022.
Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal
Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle. The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder...
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
'Full of life': Cleveland Browns' Perrion Winfrey tempers his bark through meditation
BEREA — Perrion Winfrey took Cleveland by storm on draft day, pacing, sweating and barking. He’d been up less than an hour but said he was already juiced. “No coffee needed,” he said during his introductory Zoom call. ...
Roquan Smith Requests Trade: Bears 'Refused to Negotiate' Contract 'in Good Faith'
Star linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement written by Smith:. Smith called playing for the Bears a dream come true and wrote that he had wanted to be with the team for his entire career, but his perspective changed because of contract negotiations.
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Fantasy Alert: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert 'Appears to Be' Dolphins' Pecking Order
There are several experienced running backs on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, but ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the current pecking order "appears to be" Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and then Sony Michel. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and ZaQuandre White are also fighting for roster spots heading into the preseason. Gaskin...
Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury
The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing 1 Series in Preseason Game 'Is a Waste'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn't see a reason to play just one series if he's going to suit up for preseason games. "I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Raiders 'Have No Desire' to Trade Josh Jacobs Despite Buzz, per HC Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't planning on trading running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. "JJ's a guy we know what he's done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. "He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all."
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud Compares Trey Lance to Josh Allen: 'Same Type of Energy'
Trey Lance is set to take over as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and one of his teammates compared him to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks while meeting with the media Tuesday. Niners wide receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud told reporters that Lance reminds him of...
Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
