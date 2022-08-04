B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn't see a reason to play just one series if he's going to suit up for preseason games. "I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO