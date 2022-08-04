ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckloads of donations dropped off for Kentucky flood victims

By Lane Ball
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – While those affected by the flash flooding in eastern Kentucky work to clean up, communities from all over the U.S. are reaching out. Some are even sending tractor trailers full of supplies.

Where to donate to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Underneath a large white tent, behind the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, are pallets filled with donated essential items such as water, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, and other essential items.

Dozens of volunteers are working around the clock to get them out to the hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky. These crews are taking in the donations, taking calls from people who want to help, and organizing what’s dropped off.

After that, the U.S. Army National Guard delivers them to drop-off sites so that people who’ve lost everything can have some of the things that they need.

“Some of these places that we’re going they don’t have pallet jacks or forklifts, so we’re having to unload these cases by hand. It’s a lot of work, but I don’t mind,” says Sgt. First-Class Cooper David.

More supplies are on their way and people can pick them up at any of these locations in Pike County:

  • The East Kentucky Dream Center
  • Connections Church
  • Shelby Valley Fire Department
  • Sycamore Fire Department
  • Shelby Creek Rescue
