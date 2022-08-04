ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 wildfire controlled, another continues to grow over 460 acres in North Texas counties

By Jessika Harkay
 5 days ago

Wildfires in Hood and Wise counties spread across nearly 600 acres between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.

The “Colony Fire” in Hood County grew to 300 acres before the Texas A&M Forest Service was called to help with containment Wednesday evening. The fire continued to spread to 450 acres, then 467 acres over the course of several hours. It remained contained at that size as of Thursday afternoon.

The most recent update was that the Colony Fire had been 60% contained and a “dozer line has been tied in all around the perimeter,” as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the forest service and local officials.

The Cresson Volunteer Fire Department also helped fight the blaze near Tolar. One firefighter was injured at the scene.

“While working with a group of other trucks in a clear area extinguishing spot fires one of our trucks stalled and lost mobility,” the Cresson fire department wrote on Facebook. “Seeing that the fire was approaching, our crew left the truck on foot and retreated to a safe area. Another truck picked them up and our firefighters were evaluated by EMS.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hba5_0h4XTYqX00
The “Colony Fire” in Hood County grew to 300 acres before the Texas A&M Forest Service was called to help with containment Wednesday evening. The fire continued to spread to 450 acres, then 467 acres over the course of several hours. Cresson Volunteer Fire Department

The injured firefighter had inhaled smoke and was burnt on “small portions” of his face and arms. He was flown to Parkland hospital in Dallas and released later that night.

Two other firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and are recovering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PK14I_0h4XTYqX00
The “Colony Fire” in Hood County grew to 300 acres before the Texas A&M Forest Service was called to help with containment Wednesday evening. The fire continued to spread to 450 acres, then 467 acres over the course of several hours. Texas A&M Forest Service

Planes “have been dropping water on the fire to help slow progression and cool the area,” the forest service said, and firefighters were monitoring hot spots.

The Hood County fire is believed to have been started by sparks from a group of workers who were welding in the area.

Drought and heat conditions are making fires start more easily , Forest Service spokesman Adam Turner told WFAA-TV.

“Welding can cause fires, but at the same time, it is a livelihood,” Turner said. “It’s pretty hard to tell somebody don’t go out and do your job.”

Wise County fire

In Wise County, a smaller blaze, termed the “Deep Creek Fire,” was estimated to be around 100 acres and 0% contained but under control, the forest service said in a tweet around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Evacuations were in progress Wednesday night, but residents near Pioneer Road and U.S. 287, County Road 4460 and west of Deep Creek Road and those living along County Road 4227 were allowed to return home hours later.

“Forward progression of the fire has been stopped,” the Wise County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook. “The fire will likely burn for several hours but has been contained as of now.”

The Wise County fire was caused when a dump truck crashed after driving the wrong way on U.S. 287, officials said. The truck hit an electrical pole and knocked down power lines, officials told WFAA.

Texas A&M Forest Service resources have been released from the Wise County fire, and any further updates will come from local officials.

A smaller fire in Parker County was under control Wednesday night after spreading to about 50 acres of land and threatening several structures in Millsap, according to officials. The fire was near the 200 block of Wilson Bend Road.

Staff writer James Hartley contributed to this report.

