ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NH

NH man wanted in connection with kidnapping may be in Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1YJ3_0h4XTVCM00

BRENTWOOD, NH (WWLP) – Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping.

According to a news release from Brentwood Police Department Chief John Ventura, 34-year-old Peter MacVane Curtis of Maine is wanted in connection with an abduction that took place in Brentwood, NH late last week. Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman, she was physically unharmed and returned home safely.

Massachusetts couple arrested after armed robbery, car chase, hostage situation in New Hampshire

He has recently been spotted in northern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine.

The U.S. Marshals say he is wanted for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and probation violations on a prior narcotics conviction. A history of arrests includes assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, trafficking prison contraband, and most recently involved in high-speed pursuits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qg8Qv_0h4XTVCM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZQws_0h4XTVCM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKTKw_0h4XTVCM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3XRt_0h4XTVCM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcZfR_0h4XTVCM00

Police urge everyone if they see Curtis to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on his arm, wrist, chest that says “JAVE”, and an ankle tattoo displaying a cross and star.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 603-642-8817 or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
NHPR

Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home. Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.
NORTHFIELD, NH
94.9 HOM

What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire

You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
Brentwood, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Brentwood, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
nbcboston.com

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Hostage#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Nexstar Media Inc
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
WHAV

Methuen Man, 31, Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Drug Dealing in Methuen and Lawrence

A 31-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty last Wednesday in federal court in Boston to his involvement in dealing in the deadly drug fentanyl. Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNAW 94.7

This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy