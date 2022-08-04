NH man wanted in connection with kidnapping may be in Massachusetts

BRENTWOOD, NH (WWLP) – Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping.

According to a news release from Brentwood Police Department Chief John Ventura, 34-year-old Peter MacVane Curtis of Maine is wanted in connection with an abduction that took place in Brentwood, NH late last week. Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman, she was physically unharmed and returned home safely.

He has recently been spotted in northern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine.

The U.S. Marshals say he is wanted for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and probation violations on a prior narcotics conviction. A history of arrests includes assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, trafficking prison contraband, and most recently involved in high-speed pursuits.

Police urge everyone if they see Curtis to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on his arm, wrist, chest that says “JAVE”, and an ankle tattoo displaying a cross and star.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 603-642-8817 or your local police department.

