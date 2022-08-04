ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

spmetrowire.com

Column: Summer cleaning made easy

Warmer weather brings out more “do it yourself” moments such as washing and maintaining your vehicle or working on the house. All these extra DIY moments may add to the waste stream so whether it’s redoing a room, building a deck, or cleaning the garage, Portage County Solid Waste can provide you with disposal options to help make your project a success.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Former County Exec puts weight behind Lukas

Tomorrow is the partisan primary, and I’m writing to support Mike Lukas for Portage County Sheriff. I worked with Mike for four years when I was Portage County Executive, and during that time we experienced and accomplished a lot. We didn’t do it alone, though. The county has an enviable group of department heads who are committed to their work and dedicated staff who—through thick and thin—make sure that county programs and services are delivered. They will always have my respect.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless

(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Thomas John Shippy, 69

Thomas John Shippy, age 69, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 5, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Stevens Point on June 16, 1953, the son of Vernon and Ester (Cychosz) Shippy. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1972.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
wiproud.com

Teacher shortage continues to plague Wisconsin schools

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re under a month away from the start of a new school year. Some districts are struggling to fill teaching and other staff positions. From large districts like Neenah with close to 7-thousand students; “as of today we have 16 teaching openings for the upcoming year.” To smaller schools like Horicon where enrollment is only about 8-hundred — School districts across the region and state are struggling to fill open teaching positions.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Chojnacki will improve sheriff’s office

I’m voting for Florian Chojnacki for Sheriff. It’s time for a positive change in Portage County. I have worked in mental health and substance abuse services for over 20 years, Florian Chojnacki has many ideas on how to make improvements to these issues. I have seen firsthand that...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Former captain at PCSO supports Chojnacki

Voters of Portage County, you have a great opportunity on August 9, 2022, to elect a new sheriff. I am Mike Baumhofer (Ret.), former captain of the Portage County Sheriffs Office. I served 35 years in law enforcement ending in 2011. My last four years were served as captain of corrections at the sheriff’s office.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
NEW LONDON, WI
WSAW

Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
MINOCQUA, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Former ADA supports Chojnacki for sheriff

I worked for the Portage County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years. During that time, I had the benefit of working with both of the candidates for Portage County Sheriff. Based on my experiences with both, I want you to know that I am supporting Florian “Junior” Chojnacki for Sheriff.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy