Column: Summer cleaning made easy
Warmer weather brings out more “do it yourself” moments such as washing and maintaining your vehicle or working on the house. All these extra DIY moments may add to the waste stream so whether it’s redoing a room, building a deck, or cleaning the garage, Portage County Solid Waste can provide you with disposal options to help make your project a success.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Seagrave company seeking about 100 people to keep up with business growth
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — Chuck Mehlhorn has a job not everyone can claim: he builds fire trucks. “This is a niche market right here," he said. "There aren’t a lot of place that build firetrucks from the chassis up." Mehlhorn works at Seagrave in Clintonville, where he builds trucks...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Former County Exec puts weight behind Lukas
Tomorrow is the partisan primary, and I’m writing to support Mike Lukas for Portage County Sheriff. I worked with Mike for four years when I was Portage County Executive, and during that time we experienced and accomplished a lot. We didn’t do it alone, though. The county has an enviable group of department heads who are committed to their work and dedicated staff who—through thick and thin—make sure that county programs and services are delivered. They will always have my respect.
wearegreenbay.com
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
WSAW
Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
spmetrowire.com
Thomas John Shippy, 69
Thomas John Shippy, age 69, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 5, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Stevens Point on June 16, 1953, the son of Vernon and Ester (Cychosz) Shippy. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1972.
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
wiproud.com
Teacher shortage continues to plague Wisconsin schools
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re under a month away from the start of a new school year. Some districts are struggling to fill teaching and other staff positions. From large districts like Neenah with close to 7-thousand students; “as of today we have 16 teaching openings for the upcoming year.” To smaller schools like Horicon where enrollment is only about 8-hundred — School districts across the region and state are struggling to fill open teaching positions.
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Chojnacki will improve sheriff’s office
I’m voting for Florian Chojnacki for Sheriff. It’s time for a positive change in Portage County. I have worked in mental health and substance abuse services for over 20 years, Florian Chojnacki has many ideas on how to make improvements to these issues. I have seen firsthand that...
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Former captain at PCSO supports Chojnacki
Voters of Portage County, you have a great opportunity on August 9, 2022, to elect a new sheriff. I am Mike Baumhofer (Ret.), former captain of the Portage County Sheriffs Office. I served 35 years in law enforcement ending in 2011. My last four years were served as captain of corrections at the sheriff’s office.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Former ADA supports Chojnacki for sheriff
I worked for the Portage County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years. During that time, I had the benefit of working with both of the candidates for Portage County Sheriff. Based on my experiences with both, I want you to know that I am supporting Florian “Junior” Chojnacki for Sheriff.
Wausau Police say social media post claiming active shooter was inaccurate
A significant police presence Sunday at Wausau’s Isle of Ferns Park was not connected to an active shooter situation, contrary to a social media post making that claim, officials said. The Wausau Police Dept. did not identify the poster, but said the situation that prompted the presence was due...
