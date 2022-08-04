Tomorrow is the partisan primary, and I’m writing to support Mike Lukas for Portage County Sheriff. I worked with Mike for four years when I was Portage County Executive, and during that time we experienced and accomplished a lot. We didn’t do it alone, though. The county has an enviable group of department heads who are committed to their work and dedicated staff who—through thick and thin—make sure that county programs and services are delivered. They will always have my respect.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO