UMaine Extension invites participants for 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training

penbaypilot.com
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to host 12th Heafitz Endowed Lecture
This year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will present its 12th annual Ina and Lewis Heafitz Endowed Lecture at the Gardens on Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The lecture, “Centering Indigenous Peoples and Nations in Land Protection and Conservation: Thoughts on Wabanaki Possibilities,” will feature Dr. Darren J. Ranco, associate professor of Anthropology and coordinator of Native American Research at the University of Maine in Orono.
penbaypilot.com
Saltwater Classroom thanks supporters, looks forward to auction
A heartfelt thank you to the many artists and businesses in Midcoast Maine who have donated so generously to the upcoming fundraising event and silent auction benefiting Saltwater Classroom, a nonprofit ocean education organization I founded in 2018. A preview of the array of items can be seen on our...
penbaypilot.com
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
WMTW
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
penbaypilot.com
Fundraiser for Maine Lobstermen’s Association raises over $50K
With donations still rolling in, organizers of the fundraiser for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association held at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7 report that over $50,000 has been raised. The fundraiser included twin lobsters, (a non-lobster entree was available), clams or mussels, corn, blueberry pie,...
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?
We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
wagmtv.com
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
penbaypilot.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
penbaypilot.com
Reelect Representative Jan Dodge, House District 39
The chaos in elections nationwide leaves many of us tired and frustrated. However, our local Maine elections continue to offer voters excellent candidates to represent us in Augusta. One superior candidate is Jan Dodge, Maine House District #39. In her first two terms, Jan achieved positive results for her constituents....
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine
Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
WMTW
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
mainebiz.biz
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M
An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia
Leave the city behind and enjoy a laid-back international adventure along the Northern Atlantic Seaboard, discovering numerous quaint towns, hiking trails and lookouts as you journey on the road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia, the maritime province of Canada. The 630-mile road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova...
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
