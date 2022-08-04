64-Year-Old- Kathleen O Craven Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Port Angeles (Port Angeles, WA)

Officials state that a multi-vehicle accident took place at 1 PM on Tuesday. The incident is reported to have occurred 5 miles west of Laird’s Corner. Two vehicles were involved.

Officers state that Kathleen O Craven’s 2019 Subaru Outback was southbound on Oxenford Road approaching state Highway 112, while a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Richard T Fisher, 63, was westbound on state Highway 112 approaching Oxenford Road. The cars collided.

Craven, a 64-year-old, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the accident, where a hospital spokesperson said she was in serious condition. Emergency services took Fisher to Olympic Medical Center, where he was treated and discharged.

He was booked into the Clallam County jail for an investigation of driving under the influence. Craven was also cited with failure to yield the right of way.

August 04, 2022

Source: Peninsula Daily News