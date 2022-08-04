ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

64-Year-Old- Kathleen O Craven Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Port Angeles (Port Angeles, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago

Officials state that a multi-vehicle accident took place at 1 PM on Tuesday. The incident is reported to have occurred 5 miles west of Laird’s Corner. Two vehicles were involved.

Officers state that Kathleen O Craven’s 2019 Subaru Outback was southbound on Oxenford Road approaching state Highway 112, while a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Richard T Fisher, 63, was westbound on state Highway 112 approaching Oxenford Road. The cars collided.

Craven, a 64-year-old, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the accident, where a hospital spokesperson said she was in serious condition. Emergency services took Fisher to Olympic Medical Center, where he was treated and discharged.

He was booked into the Clallam County jail for an investigation of driving under the influence. Craven was also cited with failure to yield the right of way.

August 04, 2022

Source: Peninsula Daily News

q13fox.com

2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
BREMERTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing

UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY. King County Search and Rescue, based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office. MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe...
SHORELINE, WA
My Clallam County

Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital

JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
PORT ANGELES, WA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Port Angeles, WA USA

We were camping and headed to Saltwater Creek Recreation Area to lock at the ride pools. The slopes were too steep for us but we found our heart by the information sign. My son (4 years old) found another one and gave it to a younger girl to have (bless his heart).
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large

KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
KINGSTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening

LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
LYNNWOOD, WA
opb.org

Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal

Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
