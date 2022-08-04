We need to teach personal financial education in our high schools | Opinion

Read on www.pennlive.com
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania school children is well below what most doctors would like to see. Moreover, COVID-19 cases remain plentiful in Pennsylvania and much of the country, with cases expected to rise again come fall and winter. Still, the school closings and remote learning of the recent past...
Face masks unlikely in Pa. schools this fall, barring ‘extreme’ COVID-19 outbreak
With COVID-19 cases and deaths remaining stubbornly high in the United States, the federal government has no short-term plans to dial back recommendations for things including face masks in schools, according to a recent report by NBC News. That means the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue...
Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%
In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
