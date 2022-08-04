We need to teach personal financial education in our high schools | Opinion

In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.

