Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels posted an EPS of $0.46. Revenue was up $820.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Earnings Outlook For DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Nasdaq Tumbles 1.5%; BBQ Holdings Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping around 1.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 32,794.11 while the NASDAQ fell 1.54% to 12,450.29. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,117.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings
HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report released on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Recap: Prothena Corp Q2 Earnings
Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $58.76 million from the same...
Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported loss from continuing operations of $443.9 million or $8.01 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) compared with a profit of $229.8 million or $4.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share,...
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Up on Strong Q2 Preliminary Results
Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY have gained 3% since it reported strong preliminary second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after market close. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were estimated to be at or above 60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 54 cents. Going by this preliminary announcement, the bottom line declined 15.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Recap: Digital Turbine Q1 Earnings
Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digital Turbine beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $23.98 million from the same...
IGM Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
IGM Biosciences IGMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IGM Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 41.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-0.94. Revenue was up $366 thousand from the same...
Michael Kors Parent's Inventory Rises 66%; Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.5% year-on-year to $1.36 billion, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. Versace revenue increased 14.6% Y/Y to $275 million, Jimmy Choo revenue rose 21.1% to $172 million, and Michael Kors revenue expanded 4.8% to $913 million. Gross profit rose 5.3%...
Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
