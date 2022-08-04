ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy and stormy, flood watch with evening storms

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uH2BV_0h4XSVA900

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to cloudy skies across the state and thunderstorms in far east-central New Mexico, as well as southwest New Mexico. Showers and storms will come to an end by 9 AM, and skies will stay mostly cloudy through the late morning. Skies will start to clear by midday, before more storms pop up in the mountains this afternoon. Storms will move south to north/northeast during the afternoon and evening.

Forecast continues below

Forecast Continues Below

The most widespread storms will be in eastern, northern and western New Mexico. A flood watch will be in effect through tonight for the mountains where burn scar flooding will be a high risk. A flood watch will also be in effect for the central highlands and east plains, and parts of the middle Rio Grande Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Widespread storms, heaviest rain expected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action compared to what the state saw this past weekend. A backdoor cold front has allowed extra moisture to surge across the northern part of the state to start this work week. This front is going to be slowly moving across the plains […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms and flooding threat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. We have storms from Santa Rosa to Fort Sumner, northeast of Roswell, and Clovis to Tatum. Rain will end by around mid-morning, with more storms developing by the early afternoon in the mountains. Flash flooding is expected in the mountains by […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Gilman Tunnels closed due to falling rocks and debris

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing a temporary closure for the Gilman Tunnels. Officials say the closure is due to falling rocks and debris caused by monsoon rain runoff. The closed area will be half a mile north and south of the Gilman Tunnels on Forest Road 376. The closure we […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms have broken out across western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Flash flooding continues over the burn scars north as well. It’s a pretty active day for areas both north of I-40 and west of I-25. Slow storm motion is producing another quick inch of rain into the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez. Storms are also popping up over the metro area. They’ll continue moving northward through the evening, dumping locally heavy rainfall. Showers will be slow to wane tonight with all the moisture in the air. Skies become mainly cloudy overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will fall in the upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

NMSU study predicts wildfires will speed decline of threatened bird

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at New Mexico State University predict that the dusky grouse will lose almost all of its habitat by the end of the 21st century due to climate change. The dusky grouse is recognized as “climate threatened” as climate change continues to devastate forests and fuel more extreme wildfires. Wildfires like the Hermits […]
WILDLIFE
KRQE News 13

North Valley Little League defeats Mile High, knocked out of SW Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was sweet and sour for North Valley Little League. The team, playing in its first ever southwest regional, saw their run come to an end. The sweet part of their Monday was in the morning. North Valley rode the bat of Bo Lobaina to a 9-2 victory over Mile High to advance to the tournament semifinals. It was in the semifinals where North Valley would see their season end. East Texas defeated North Valley 10-5 to advance to the final and close the door on a North Valley season unlike any in it’s history.
NORTH VALLEY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Stormy#Aps#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

NM Tourism Department awards thousands to help events bounce back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving communities thousands in grant money to help bounce back from the pandemic. Several communities were awarded grant money, including Roswell, which received $10,000 to help promote next year’s UFO Festival. The funds come from the Tourism Events Growth and Sustainability Program, which was launched this […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Vehicle of interest, Muslim community in fear, Scattered storms, Railroad project, Preparing kids for school

Monday’s Top Stories APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment APS missing 2% of Chromebooks, about $450,000 loss Farmington woman lies to police about being kidnapped President Biden speaks out on Muslim murders China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after marathon […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRQE News 13

State reimburses families for missed school meals due to COVID

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is shelling out cash to the families of students who missed out on school meals because of COVID. This week the Human Services Department distributed more than $300,000 in pandemic EBT funds. The money went to families of students who missed more than five school days in April and May. It […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is facing a lawsuit as some New Mexicans are filing a lawsuit against PNM over the McBride fire. The McBride Fire burned over 6,000 acres in and around Ruidoso. The lawsuit states that high winds knocked over tree which landed on PNM’s utility lines and caused an electrical fault that ignited […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico cannabis sales set new summer record

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $23.5 million in recreational cannabis in July. That’s more than the state’s retailers have ever sold in a month. Last month, retailers sold more than $40 million worth of cannabis in New Mexico, the latest data from the Cannabis Control Division shows. More than half of that was recreational […]
RETAIL
KRQE News 13

2022 Kids Count data report shows improvements in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 Kids Count data report was released Monday. The report is a 50-state report that analyzes how children and families are faring and ranks New Mexico last in overall child well-being, despite showing improvement. The report outlines four different categories: Economic well-being, Family and community, health and education. According to the […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) — A 37-year-old Texas nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles last week in California will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday. District...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy