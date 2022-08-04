Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels posted an EPS of $0.46. Revenue was up $820.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Recap: Freeline Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Freeline Therapeutics FRLN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeline Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 86.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.51. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported loss from continuing operations of $443.9 million or $8.01 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) compared with a profit of $229.8 million or $4.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share,...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall
EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36. The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses. BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial...
Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings
HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report released on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Recap: Alto Ingredients Q2 Earnings
Alto Ingredients ALTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 222.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $64.08 million from the same...
Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CTI BioPharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
CTI BioPharma CTIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CTI BioPharma missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $12.33 million from the same...
Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 Earnings
Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $33.78 million from...
IGM Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
IGM Biosciences IGMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IGM Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 41.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-0.94. Revenue was up $366 thousand from the same...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
