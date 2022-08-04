ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Insights

Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels posted an EPS of $0.46. Revenue was up $820.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Benzinga

Recap: Freeline Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Freeline Therapeutics FRLN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeline Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 86.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.51. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings

Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mdu Resources#Mining Equipment#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mdu Resources Group Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported loss from continuing operations of $443.9 million or $8.01 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) compared with a profit of $229.8 million or $4.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings

Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings

HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tickerreport.com

DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report released on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alto Ingredients Q2 Earnings

Alto Ingredients ALTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 222.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $64.08 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CTI BioPharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

CTI BioPharma CTIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CTI BioPharma missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $12.33 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $33.78 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

IGM Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

IGM Biosciences IGMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IGM Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 41.49%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-0.94. Revenue was up $366 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy