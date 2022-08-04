The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report released on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO