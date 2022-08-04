Read on romesentinel.com
localsyr.com
C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
cnycentral.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties until 4:30 p.m. A line of strong thunderstorms is moving northeast at 40mph towards Richland, Boonville, Lowville, and just south of Watertown. It is producing 60mph wind gusts and heavy downpours. Neighbors are advised...
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
newyorkalmanack.com
Copake Iron Works Gets $100k For Loop Railroad
Friends of Taconic State Park (FTSP) has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to support the development of The Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works. The gift was announced at FTSP’s annual meeting on Saturday, July 30th at the Copake Iron Works National Heritage Area...
localsyr.com
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
