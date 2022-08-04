ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

localsyr.com

C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Levi
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
#Golf Course
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Copake Iron Works Gets $100k For Loop Railroad

Friends of Taconic State Park (FTSP) has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to support the development of The Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works. The gift was announced at FTSP’s annual meeting on Saturday, July 30th at the Copake Iron Works National Heritage Area...
COPAKE, NY

