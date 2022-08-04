Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1

Jake Paul may be making his return to the boxing ring sooner than expected. Last week Paul’s scheduled boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for this weekend at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to weight issues. That was according to Paul’s team, but others have speculated that lack of ticket sales was the main reason for the event being canned. After all, Paul had put a lot into the promotion for the event, which would have been his marquee debut at MSG.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO