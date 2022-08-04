Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1

Read on www.mmamania.com
Mike Tyson praises Dana White after UFC president refuses millions to promote Hulu series
Mike Tyson has offered his praise for Dana White after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president reportedly turned down millions to promote the upcoming Hulu series Mike. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Mike it’s certainly worth a watch (see HERE). The limited series is coming to Hulu on...
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Eight-time World BJJ champion Leandro Lo murdered in Sao Paulo
The Brazilian jiu jitsu community lost an important member of its family when eight-time Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo was shot in the head and killed in a senseless act of violence on Saturday night. Details are still emerging regarding the incident, but reports claim a man came up...
UFC 281 odds: Dustin Poirier opens as betting favorite over Michael Chandler
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a potential 155-pound matchup between top division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Sports...
UFC Vegas 59 results: Jamahal Hill overwhelms Thiago Santos for fourth-round knockout win
Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth war, Hill secured his third-straight knockout win. Santos began the bout with a pair of low kicks. Hill pressed, firing fast...
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira official for UFC 281 this November at MSG
The long-awaited clash between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender Alex Pereira is finally on the books. The two middleweight fighters are expected to headline the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Nov. 12 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is according to a recent announcement made by ESPN.
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
Pic: Anthony Pettis suffers two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray | PFL Playoffs 1
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight king Anthony Pettis suffered more than just a unanimous decision loss to Stevie Ray last night (Fri., Aug. 5, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 1 from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pettis, who lost to Ray via modified body...
Jon Jones reveals Francis Ngannou is ‘back on the table’ for November
Jon Jones doesn’t know exactly when he’ll make his long-awaited heavyweight debut, but the former UFC light heavyweight champion and all-time mixed martial arts (MMA) legend believes things could finally fall into place by end of year. Believe it or not, fight fans haven’t seen Jones compete since...
Sam Alvey set to have jaw wired shut after disastrous UFC Vegas 59 loss
With his latest defeat on Saturday night, Sam Alvey leaves Las Vegas with a record-setting 0-8-1 winless streak, no UFC contract, and a broken jaw. In an earlier video Alvey suspected the worst he was looking at was a broken tooth. But his opponent Michal Oleksiejczuk did way more damage than that in the two minutes their fight lasted. A new TikTok post from “Smilin’ Sam” reveals that the perennial UFC middleweight broke his jaw off the first punch to the face from Michal Oleksiejczuk.
UFC Vegas 59 results: Julianna Miller and named Mohammed Usman named Ultimate Fighter champions after knockout wins
Earlier tonight (Sat. Aug. 6, 2022), two athletes were named The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion after a pair of bouts on the main card of UFC Vegas 59 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the women’s Flyweight finale fight, Brogan Walker took on Julianna Miller. Walker came...
Israel Adesanya opens as small betting favorite over Alex Pereira for UFC 281 title fight
Now that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are officially scheduled to lock horns at UFC 281 this coming November in New York City the oddsmakers have already rolled out some early betting lines for the main event grudge match. Adesanya, who is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and coming off...
Video: Jake Paul offers to fight KSI on Aug. 27 after opponent suffers concussion
Jake Paul may be making his return to the boxing ring sooner than expected. Last week Paul’s scheduled boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for this weekend at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to weight issues. That was according to Paul’s team, but others have speculated that lack of ticket sales was the main reason for the event being canned. After all, Paul had put a lot into the promotion for the event, which would have been his marquee debut at MSG.
KSI turns down Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley to fight rapper ‘friend’ Swarmz
As Dana White recently said, throwing fights ain’t easy and all the boxing YouTubers are learning this the hard way this summer. First Jake Paul vs. Hasan Rahman Jr. was canceled because Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, and now KSI vs. Alex Wassabi is off because Wassabi suffered a concussion in training.
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos with late TKO in main event
Jamahal Hill delivered another impressive performance last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” put a stop to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos with a fourth-round TKO (punches). Santos...
Video: Hasim Rahman Jr. leaks sparring footage with Jake Paul - ‘I had the training wheels on’
Video footage has leaked of a sparring session between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul, revealing some interesting takeaways from the professional boxer and social media star. Paul has been doing his best to prove that he’s a legitimate boxer over the past few years. The competition he has faced inside of the ring has left fight fans wanting more to see if “Problem Child” really is a problem for some high-ranked boxers. That’s why Paul’s previously scheduled tilt with former training partner, Hasim Rahman Jr., this weekend at Madison Square Garden was so important.
UFC Vegas 59 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 59 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Jamahal Hill stopped Thiago Santos via strikes (see it here), while Geoff Neal scored an impressive stoppage victory over Vicente Luque. Elsewhere on the card, Mohammed Usman became the latest The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner in the Heavyweight division, while Julianna Miller did the same in the women’s Flyweight division.
Anthony Smith details rare ankle injury suffered at UFC 277: ‘It’s just f—king s—t luck’
Anthony Smith suffered a broken ankle in his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 last month, but it isn’t an injury that is seen too often in combat sports. Smith, who saw his three-fight win streak snapped by Ankalaev, went down with an apparent injury in the second round. That allowed Ankalaev that chance to pounce on “Lionheart” and finish him with strikes along the cage. It was just the second knockout loss for Smith since moving up to light heavyweight back in 2018.
