How Quentin Grimes is leaning on NBA legend Penny Hardaway to help take his next Knicks step

Quentin Grimes’ rookie season with the Knicks, while impressive in small doses, was incomplete. A bout with COVID-19 stunted his momentum and a dislocated kneecap further slowed his development.

He’s spent the summer trying to make up for that lost time, all while being the subject of trade rumors.

For the second straight year, Grimes began the offseason training with former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway. He then went out and led the Knicks to the NBA Summer League title game in Las Vegas, averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and shooting 41 percent from the floor.

Part of Grimes’ strong performance in Sin City was his offensive versatility. He showed the ability to get to the basket and create for others, something he didn’t do much of as a rookie, when he was utilized mostly as a 3-point threat. Grimes credited Hardaway for his multifaceted growth.

Quentin Grimes demonstrated a more well-rounded game in Las Vegas this summer after working on his playmaking skills with former NBA legend Penny Hardaway. NBAE via Getty Images

“He’s kind of like a big uncle to me,” Grimes said. “Just took me under his wing and helped me play the point guard position a lot better, because that’s what I was in high school.”

Now, Grimes isn’t about to move to point guard in the NBA, but improving his on-ball and playmaking skills has been a priority this offseason. If teams look to take away his perimeter shot, being able to put the ball on the floor as a creator would elevate his offensive value. He showed that potential in Las Vegas.

“That’s kind of what I was coming out of high school and what I was coming out of college,” he said. “Last year, they didn’t necessarily need me to do that — got to come in, play extremely hard on defense, knock down shots. I feel like next year my role will be expanded a little bit more. … I’m a scorer, really. I love getting to the mid-range, getting all the way to the rim, getting fouled. I like having an all-around game.”

The relationship between Grimes and Hardaway is unique because Grimes didn’t play for Hardaway in college, but against Hardaway’s Memphis team as a star guard for Houston. Grimes’ Cougars won three out of the teams’ four meetings in his two seasons. But that didn’t stop Hardaway from working with Grimes.

Penny Hardaway has spent part of each of the last two summers training with and counseling Quentin Grimes on how to become a more complete player. Getty Images

Their connection goes beyond being repped by the same agency, Independent Sports and Entertainment. The two talk about more than basketball. Hardaway has broken down the NBA life to Grimes as he experienced it.

“It’s huge,” Grimes said. “It’s a really big advantage to have a guy like that in my call log.”

Just where Grimes might be calling from is uncertain, though. His name has been mentioned frequently as part of a potential package the Knicks may compile to acquire Jazz star Donovan Mitchell .

There’s good reason for the Jazz to have interest in the 6-foot-4 22-year-old. An NBA scout familiar with Grimes believes that he could be a long-time rotational player if he can continue to shoot the ball from 3-point range at a high rate (Grimes hit 38.1 percent of his 3s, on more than four attempts per game, as a rookie). Maybe even a starter.

Though used in a limited capacity as a rookie, Quentin Grimes proved to be one of the Knicks’ more reliable 3-point threats. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“He’s better than I expected,” the scout said. “Great frame, really knows how to use his strength defensively.”

The scout sees some Danny Green in Grimes, but still would include him in the Mitchell deal if it meant the Knicks could keep RJ Barrett.

Mitchell was not considered a future NBA star upon entering college. He wasn’t even a five-star recruit. Known mostly as a dunker in his first season at Louisville, he averaged just over seven points and shot only 25 percent from 3-point range.

That summer after MItchell’s freshman season, backcourt mate Quentin Snider recalled, is when everything changed for Mitchell, when the Elmsford, N.Y., native went from athlete to star.

“I always go to the gym at night, and he would just be in there on the [shooting] gun, he shot almost 1,000 jumpshots every day in the summer,” Snider, now playing professionally overseas, told Sports+. “He took that leap, and I was like, ‘Man, he can really make it to the NBA.’ He’s got that athleticism and now he developed a jump shot and a handle to him. I knew then for sure he was going to be one of the best.”

Quentin Snider (r.) was convinced Knicks trade target Donovan Mitchell was headed for the NBA early when he noticed how much his Louisville teammate had improved after his freshman season. Getty Images

Mitchell broke out as a sophomore, more than doubling his scoring average and significantly raising his 3-point percentage to 35.4. It began with a strong showing at the prestigious Maui Invitational and continued through the start of the ACC schedule. Mitchell’s confidence grew along with his game, and it soon became clear to Snider that his teammate wouldn’t be back at Louisville for his junior year.

Mitchell was taken 13th overall by the Nuggets (and traded to the Jazz on draft night) in the 2017 draft and has developed into one of the league’s premier guards, a three-time All-Star whom the rebuilding Jazz are considering trading. Even Mitchell was surprised at where he was drafted, Snider recalled, after he visited Louisville following his rookie year in the league.

“He was still surprised, he never thought he would get drafted that high or do that type of thing,” Snider said.

Donovan Mitchell was drafted 13th overall in 2017 by the Denver Nuggets before he was soon traded to the Utah Jazz, with whom he has become a three-time All-Star. NBAE via Getty Images

If Mitchell is moved, and the expectation is he will be after the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale this offseason, there is a decent chance it will be to the Knicks. The Knicks can trade up to eight first-round picks — they own 11 over the next seven years — and Utah is said to like Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. Knicks president Leon Rose also is one of Mitchell’s former agents. And with deep ties to the New York area , Mitchell is the kind of young, in-his-prime star that could elevate the Knicks into a contender.

“That’s his home,” Snider said. “If he does [go to New York], I’ll bet for sure the hometown would love him because he’s a great guy and he’s a great player.”