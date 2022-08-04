Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

Read on popculture.com
5d ago
Everything is being recalled, because our great leaders in government are not doing there jobs, Taiwan China Russia Afghanistan not our problem, politicians need to fix America first!
Guest
4d ago
Of course. Food shortages is the newest Democrat/Klaus Schwab agenda. By design, not organic, they have to manufacture the conditions. Paying farmers not to farm, and recalling EVERYTHING all of a sudden.
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
