Anthony Martial Set To Miss Manchester United Game Against Brighton

Anthony Martial is now set to miss Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury ahead of the fixture.

Erik Ten Hag will now be left with a true lack of options on who to start against Brighton in his first Premier League game in charge of the Red Devils.

Martial is United’s only out and out number 9 striker option other than Cristiano Ronaldo at the club due to the lack of recruitment this summer.

Ronaldo is also said to be set on leaving United this summer which could hinder his chances of playing from minute one on Sunday.

The Frenchman was set to start the game on Sunday after impressing his new boss throughout the pre season campaign.

However a report has emerged on Thursday that states that Martial will now miss the opening game of the season due to a newly sustained injury.

Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic has reported, “Anthony Martial set to miss Manchester United’s opening Premier League match after picking up hamstring injury.

Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward.”

Whitwell then goes on to continue with the report, stating when the player could return from his time out;

“It is hoped Anthony Martial may return for the trip to Brentford on August 13. If he is unable to recover by then his next chance to feature would come against Liverpool on August 22.”

