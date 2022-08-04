ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Shows Out in Bengals Practice

By Demetrius Harvey
With training camps occurring around the NFL, former Florida Gators are making their presence known.

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter has been one of the bright spots with the Cincinnati Bengals since his selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, a video made the rounds on social media, showing off Carter and his quickness as he took on Bengals offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard in a one-on-one drill, a drill that all 32 NFL teams go through once the pads get put on in the midst of training camp.

The video was posted by the voice of the Bengals, Dan Hoard, who also spends his time as the voice of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Carter utilized his quick-twitch ability and hands to make his way into what would have been the offensive backfield.

“I ask a lot of questions and have been soaking everything up,” he said via Hoard. “I look at myself on film and I watch the vets to see if I’m doing everything the right way.”

Carter, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, enters the NFL as one of the more dominant defensive linemen to come out of the University of Florida in quite some time. Not only did Carter have a stellar five-year career at UF, but he was one of the more consistent players, becoming the team's leader on defense over the past couple of seasons.

During his time at Florida, Carter started 25 games, including all 12 games last year at defensive tackle. In his career, he accounted for 107 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and 17 sacks. He did that in 41 games played at Florida.

Now, Carter is doing the same things at the next level of football. He will hope to become one of the major assets within the Bengals' organization moving forward.

