PLACER COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni. According to PCSO, Kiely was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was said to be at a party with a huge group of minors and young adults. Her car is also not located at the party and her phone has been out of service.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO