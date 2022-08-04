Read on foxreno.com
Nevada residents see significant title delays with online car company Vroom
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Buying a car online became very popular during the pandemic and still is. People can buy and sell a vehicle all from the comfort of their own home. But one company, Vroom, has run into some legal trouble in other states because of their delays getting customers titles and registrations. Nevada customers say it's happened to them too.
Sand Harbor State Park closed on August 16
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sand Harbor State Park will be closed for the Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16. Sand Harbor State Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the closure, only those attending the Tahoe Summit may enter the park. Visitors interested in attending the summit can register here.
Lyon County Dispatch phones fully functioning after Monday outage
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Dispatch phones were down Monday morning, with 911 calls rerouting to Carson City. As of 10:51 p.m., LCSO Dispatch is fully functioning again. Officials reported the outage around 4:30 a.m. on August 8. Since 911 calls were being...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes up Coleville, Smith Valley
SMITH VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Did you feel it?! A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit in the area of Coleville, California and Wellington, Nevada on Monday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook around 1:44 p.m. today. This was...
Child care shortage in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
GoFundMe set up for Markleeville after mudslides and flooding
Markleeville, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to support the community of Markleeville after heavy storm activity accompanied by mudslides and flooding affected the town. The link to the Markleeville Business Resilience GoFundMe can...
Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
Reno fashion designer reaches millions of followers on TikTok, turns hobby into career
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A local designer is reaching success with the help of social media. With nearly 3 million TikTok followers, and over 300,000 Instagram followers, Sarah Hambly known as @OfficialHambly, has turned her hobby into a career. Hambly started sewing in 2016 after...
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
Pet of the Week: Pitbull Terrier mix Laurel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Laurel! She is a seven-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix. Laurel loves snuggles, walks, and being with people. She is very calm and loving. She also knows basic commands. Laurel prefers a home without small children or cats.
Man arrested for arson in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for arson in South Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a fire on the 3800 block of Figueora Ln on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. South Lake Tahoe Fire...
Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
Reno Police reports 12 arrests, 38 citations for Hot August Nights 2022
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Hot August Nights 2022 comes to an end, the Reno Police Department (RPD) releases the final statistics for this year's event. RPD reports a total of 12 arrests and 38 citations, compared to last year's statistics:. Gross misdemeanor: 1. Misdemeanor:...
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for public's help finding missing woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 5:46 p.m. on August 8:. Heidi has been spotted in Reno in the area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane, according to tips to the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO):. 160 pounds. Stringy hair. Wearing a purple dress.
Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
Apartment fire at South Meadows Pkwy under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in the bedroom of an apartment at 1205 South Meadows Pkwy on Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. Authorities say fire sprinklers contained the fire to point of...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
Police asking for help in search of missing 16-year-old girl in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni. According to PCSO, Kiely was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was said to be at a party with a huge group of minors and young adults. Her car is also not located at the party and her phone has been out of service.
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
Investigation underway after suspect shot by Reno Police officer at Kestrel Ct.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by a Reno Police officer on Monday. Officers responded to a call for service at the 1500 block of Kestrel Ct. just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 8. The reporting party told them that one person was possibly armed with a handgun and a knife. When they arrived on scene, an officer involved shooting happened involving an officer with the Reno Police Department. A male suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.
