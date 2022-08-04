Dunlap man arrested for animal cruelty after video surfaces on social media

Read on www.wcbu.org
wcbu.org
Prosecutors seek higher bond for Dunlap man charged in animal torture case
A Dunlap man arrested last week for animal cruelty after a video showing a dog's beating circulated on social media now faces a felony charge. Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said Nicholas Prince faces a felony charge of animal torture, as well as a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. The case was expedited through a Peoria County grand jury.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
wcbu.org
Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn
A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating second armed robbery in less than 24 hours
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating the second reported armed robbery in a 24 hour period. Police say this one happened at 9:15 A.M. Monday on West Howett Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland. A victim, found in an alley there, told investigators two males — both armed —...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked
A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
25newsnow.com
18-year-old man injured after shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police Department say an 18-year-old man was injured after being shot when he left a party at an apartment complex. Sgt. Brad Underwood confirmed the victim was shot three times after leaving a party at 9 Traders Circle in Normal. He was shot twice in the leg and he was grazed by a third bullet.
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
1470 WMBD
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
hoiabc.com
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant at a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Passengers Arrested by Ogle Deputies Following Traffic Stop
On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Rt 72 at Interstate 39. After an investigation a passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Amber Keener of Lindenwood was placed under arrest for an outstanding Lee County warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second passenger in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
Central Illinois Proud
Owner of dog from disturbing video claims she does not know how it ended up online
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of the German shepherd in a disturbing dog abuse video dated July 5 circulating around social media said she does not know how the footage got online. In the graphic video, Nicholas Prince, 39, is shown repeatedly beating and punching 13-month-old Mika, a...
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
1470 WMBD
Man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for the city’s 22nd homicide last year, but not on the original charges he faced. Peoria County Court records indicate Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Second Degree Murder. In exchange, two First Degree...
25newsnow.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined no...
