State Roundup: Trone-Parrott matchup expected to be competitive; Mizeur thumps Harris over Trump; state launches wind-jobs program

Much to their dismay, Maryland bettors are still awaiting an official launch date for online sports betting. Although Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) recently made progress concerning draft regulations and applications, the committee is still being held back by the incomplete disparity study. While we don’t know when bettors in The Old Line State will be able to place wagers from their phones, we do know some of the sportsbooks that will be available in the state.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO