State Roundup: Trone-Parrott matchup expected to be competitive; Mizeur thumps Harris over Trump; state launches wind-jobs program

State Roundup: Family of Anton Black reaches settlements; Hogan orders agencies to withhold budget data; will 2022 be a breakthrough year for Black statewide candidates?
ANTON BLACK’s FAMILY REACHES SETTLEMENT IN HIS DEATH: Three small towns on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will pay $5 million to the family of Anton Black, a Black teenager who died in 2018 during an encounter with a White police officer, and will institute changes in policing to prevent more deaths involving police. Ovetta Wiggins/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: GOP struggles for party unity, concealed gun permit requests up
GOP PARTY UNITY SEEMS HARD TO FIND AFTER COX WIN: The nomination of Dan Cox as the Republican candidate for governor has some GOP candidates running away from the top of the ticket and campaigning instead with current Gov. Larry Hogan. It’s complicating the gubernatorial nominee’s hopes of uniting his party in time for the general election. Bryan Sears/The Daily Record.
Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District Race Trone vs Parrott Extremely Competitive
This article first appeared in the Baltimore Post-Examiner. It is republished with permission. The November rematch between Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R) in the race for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District is likely to be very competitive, according to recent polls. The Cook Report rates the...
Meet the Man Bringing Guided Meditations for Healing to Maryland
Peter Brooks has a storied legacy that he strives to uphold every day in everything he does. His grandfather was the legendary singer and bandleader Cab Calloway, a man that creatively broke barriers and brought happiness to many through his music. Indeed, creativity runs through Brooks’ DNA, and he’s harnessed...
State Roundup: As Republicans call for unity, Ehrlich to act as ’emissary’ for Cox, other candidates; victims of clergy abuse frustrated by Frosh ‘foot-dragging’
ALL IN: EHRLICH TO ACT AS ‘EMISSARY’ FOR COX, OTHER GOP CANDIDATES: Former Republican Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. is supporting Del. Dan Cox — a candidate endorsed by former president Donald Trump and labeled a “QAnon whack job” by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — in Cox’s bid to become Maryland’s next governor. Ehrlich will serve as an emissary for Cox (R-Frederick) and other GOP candidates, including Michael Peroutka, who has past ties with an extremist group and has argued in support of conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Maryland Republican Party announced. Ovetta Wiggins/The Washington Post.
What To Expect From Caesars Maryland When It Eventually Launches
Much to their dismay, Maryland bettors are still awaiting an official launch date for online sports betting. Although Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) recently made progress concerning draft regulations and applications, the committee is still being held back by the incomplete disparity study. While we don’t know when bettors in The Old Line State will be able to place wagers from their phones, we do know some of the sportsbooks that will be available in the state.
State Roundup: Close races still to be determined
HANNA EXPECTED TO DROP OUT OF CITY PROSECUTOR RACE: Defense attorney and former prosecutor Roya Hanna is ending her independent candidacy for Baltimore state’s attorney, all but ensuring Democratic nominee Ivan Bates will become the city’s next elected prosecutor. Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun. The two candidates running for Baltimore...
State Roundup: Homes near BWI to get noise mitigation funds; Frosh urges legislature to strengthen gun laws; the vote count goes on …
220 HOMES NEAR BWI TO GET NOISE MITIGATION FUNDING: Residents living in 220 homes in Glen Burnie that are near BWI Marshall Airport will receive $4 million in federal funding to mitigate the effects of jet noise, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes announced Tuesday. Cassidy Jensen/The Baltimore Sun.
Opinion: Black Senate candidate explains why Cox will win in November
Since media outlets declared Dan Cox the Republican nominee for governor, we have seen a pattern of reactions: Cox is “a far-right candidate,” “Trump backed,” and “too conservative for Maryland.” The comments come from both Republicans and Democrats who share their opprobrium for Cox and his non-traditional campaign for governor. Both claim that Cox is dead on arrival for his stances on cultural issues and his ties to President Trump.
State Roundup: Vote counting continues although major races have been decided
AS COUNTS CONTINUE, WHERE DO RACES STAND? Though most of the major races are settled, the vote tallying in Maryland’s primary is still underway as mail-in ballots continue to trickle into local elections offices and some aren’t scheduled to be opened and counted until Wednesday or later. Sam Janesch/The Baltimore Sun.
Why Is It Taking So Long For Maryland Betting Apps to Launch?
Maryland sports bettors who don’t want to visit one of the state’s five retail sportsbooks have been wondering what is holding back the launch of online sportsbooks. The first retail bets were placed in Maryland in December 2021 and sports fans are still waiting to be able to place wagers from their phones.
Opinion: Ousting of Mosby is Baltimore’s half victory in fight for its life
This writer was a resident of Baltimore City years and years ago when it was run by serious people, people like William Donald Schaefer and Kurt Schmoke. In the last few years, reasonable people concluded its prospects per the violence, educational opportunities and economic realities were slim to none. Marilyn...
State Roundup: Is Cox victory a win for Trump? Hogan’s run for president in doubt; Eckardt among incumbent state legislators heading for a loss
WHO OWNS THE MARYLAND GOP NOW? Maryland Republicans’ choice of candidates in Tuesday’s primary election was also a choice about the direction of the party: Was it still the party of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan’s pragmatic conservatism, or had the cultural clashes and demagoguery that has swept other states taken control here? The nomination of an election conspiracy theorist for governor – Dan Cox – and a one-time Southern secessionist for attorney general – Michael Peroutka — delivered a clear answer. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Trump-fan Cox beats Schulz for GOP gov nomination; Moore likely winner in Dem race; Hogan defends veto of vote count bill
TRUMP-BACKED COX BEATS SCHULZ FOR GOP GOV NOMINATION: Dan Cox, a conservative state delegate endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump who promoted election conspiracy theories, is the winner of Maryland’s Republican primary for governor while the result in the Democratic primary will be decided by hundreds of thousands of yet-to-be counted mail ballots. Pamela Wood, Emily Sullivan and Sophie Kasakove/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Cast your ballots; who’s vulnerable in State House races; more women head to law school, thanks to ‘Trump bump’
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT VOTING TODAY: Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, polling places across Maryland open their doors to voters for the state’s 2022 primary Election Day. In some of the state’s deep blue strongholds, like Baltimore, results from Democratic primaries will all but determine the slate of new leaders. In other cases — such as the parties’ tight primaries to nominate candidates for governor — this summer’s results could tee up competitive and consequential November contests between Democratic and Republican opponents. Adam Willis and Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Feds probe State Police hiring, promotions; gun sales surge; parties wrestle over primary gov picks
FEDS PROBE STATE POLICE FOR RACIAL DISCRIMINATION: Federal authorities are investigating whether Maryland State Police’s hiring and promotional practices have been racially discriminatory against Black troopers, the Justice Department and U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced Friday. Katie Mettler, Ovetta Wiggins and David Nakamura/The Washington Post. A Prince...
Why Does It Take So Long For Sports Betting Apps To Launch Once Legal?
Despite being signed into law in May 2021, Marylanders are still waiting for the ability to place mobile sports betting wagers. Even with Governor Larry Hogan recently pushing for online sportsbooks to be up and ready by NFL kickoff, there’s still no tangible progress being made and certainly no launch date.
Advertising Restrictions Missing in Maryland Sports Betting Law
There’s nothing wrong with requiring customers to put skin in the game. But there is something wrong with calling a bonus that requires customer money “risk-free.”. Maryland sports betting law prohibits sportsbooks from “[engaging] in any false or deceptive advertising.” Many states share this regulation, but few explicitly prohibit “risk-free” advertising language.
State Roundup: Baltimore convenes summit on squeegee workers as police charge youth with murder
NICE BRIDGE COULD BE USED FOR WALKING, BIKING: U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) urged the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to pause its plans to demolish the existing Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge until an independent review is conducted to determine the feasibility and cost of repurposing it for recreational use. Press Release/Southern Maryland Chronicle.
State Roundup: Jan. 6 Committee: U.S. Rep. Harris attended Trump meeting to discuss ‘Eastman theory’ to stop Biden from taking office
JAN. 6 PANEL: REP. HARRIS WITH TRUMP CONGRESSIONAL CONTINGENT TO OVERTURN ELECTION: As former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, nearly a dozen Republican members of Congress — including Maryland’s Andy Harris — gathered with the president in the White House and discussed having Vice President Mike Pence reject the election results, according to the Jan. 6 committee. Jeff Barker/The Baltimore Sun.
