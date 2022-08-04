ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gilded Age 2 Starts in Albany this Weekend – Many Roads Shut Down!

By Brian
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on q1057.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company

Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Christine Baranski
Q 105.7

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
Q 105.7

Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis

This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Park#Washington Avenue#Madison Avenue#Hbo#The Gilded Age Season 2
Q 105.7

Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Win Trinity of Terror Tickets Before They Go On Sale in Albany!

MVP Arena in Albany have announced the addition of Trinity of Terror Part 3 to their event schedule for 2022 and Q1057 and 1035 has tickets for you!. Trinity of Terror Part 3 features a triple co-headlining concert with Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills. The lineup doesn't end there however because Atreyu is also on the bill as a special guest!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!

We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy