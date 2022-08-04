Gilded Age 2 Starts in Albany this Weekend – Many Roads Shut Down!

Read on q1057.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
This Capital Region City Ranked One of the Best Housing Values In America!
Whether you have been trying to buy a home or sell a home during the pandemic, you know the market has been crazy! Sellers have told stories of bidding wars for their homes and cash offers way above asking price. Can you even find a nice home for under $225,000 any more? The answer to the last question is yes!
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company
Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
Capital Region School Hopeful New Sports Dome Inflated this Winter
Back in May, it was announced that Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie was proposing to build a sports dome. This is the first for Capital Region schools. Now the plans are in motion and they are hoping to have it built and inflated by winter. What Will be Enclosed in...
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis
This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Affordable ‘Workforce’ Apartments For Teachers, Nurses in Saratoga
There is a huge housing shortage in Saratoga Springs for nurses, teachers, hotel, and restaurant workers. A company from central New York that specializes in affordable housing is looking to help that problem. They just need approval. What is the Company Looking to Do?. The company is Liberty Affordable Housing...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air
If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Win Trinity of Terror Tickets Before They Go On Sale in Albany!
MVP Arena in Albany have announced the addition of Trinity of Terror Part 3 to their event schedule for 2022 and Q1057 and 1035 has tickets for you!. Trinity of Terror Part 3 features a triple co-headlining concert with Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills. The lineup doesn't end there however because Atreyu is also on the bill as a special guest!
Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!
We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
