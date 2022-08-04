ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen hospitalized in West Valley City drive-by shooting

By Vivian Chow
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenage boy was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police say the victim is a 16-year-old boy. He was walking home near the Hunter Ridge Park area of 4360 S and 5710 W when he was shot around 3:40 a.m.

Police say the teen was approached by someone in a black passenger vehicle, potentially a black Honda Civic. A confrontation ensued before he was shot by someone in the vehicle, authorities say.

MURDER: Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the shooting was first reported by a neighbor who witnessed the events unfold.

While the teen is recovering in the hospital, police say they’ll need to interview him to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone who has additional details on the case is asked to contact authorities at (801) 840-4000.

