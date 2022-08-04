Read on www.physiciansweekly.com
David Nelson
5d ago
I have copd and is a serious problem however . Lung exercise is a must it is very costly , financially and emotionally. and will kill me in the end.
5
Wuzafuz
5d ago
The bigger problem is the cost of these inhalers. For someone uninsured for prescriptions they are completely unattainable. One of mine is in the $600-700 range for just one month. It is just not within my budget.
4
