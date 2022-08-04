ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Oak Fire: All evacuation orders and fire advisements lifted, roads open as containment reaches 86%

KGO
 5 days ago
Read on abc7news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGO

Oak Fire: Full containment expected by Wednesday, CAL FIRE says

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are getting closer to containing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that destroyed more than 100 homes. Containment has increased to 96 percent after burning more than 19,000 acres. CAL FIRE expects to have the blaze fully contained by Wednesday. Firefighters say the flame activity...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy