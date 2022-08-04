ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials

CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Ryan
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood. The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL

