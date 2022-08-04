Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Wild party bus driver was airlifted to a hospital after 100 mph police chase in 2018, records show
The party bus driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance and 17 other cars while driving through heavy traffic in Lakeview on Saturday was airlifted to a hospital four years ago after being thrown from a sports car during a 100 mph police chase in Indiana, according to court records and a contemporaneous newspaper report.
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Police investigate homicide in Roseland after body found in garbage can
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a body was found in Roseland on Monday as a homicide.A female victim of unknown age was found dead in a garbage can in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said.Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.Police provided no further details.
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police
CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody
CHICAGO - A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood. The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when...
VIDEO: Chicago police look for suspect who pushed someone off a CTA platform on the Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspect who pushed a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side. Police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video...
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment
CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
Crime Stoppers seeks leads in teen's unsolved Homan Square shooting death
Crime Stoppers is working to find new information about a Homan Square teen who was killed this past April. Police have yet to identify any suspects.
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man cut locks off Mag Mile shop display cases, stole $60K in watches: police
CHICAGO - A convicted felon has been charged with stealing $60,000 worth of vintage watches from a shop on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at a bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was arrested Monday in the 100...
