ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 19

inkfreak
6d ago

so what there both loser's with no agenda except destroying our country and States

Reply(1)
15
OK.google
6d ago

I hope when he wins the democrat nomination, he stays in the party long enough to lose the election.

Reply
8
Steve Jenson
6d ago

Leading against Fried is easy. He doesn’t stand a chance against DeSantis.

Reply
12
Related
floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Gov. DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
NAVARRE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

EMILY’s List backs 21 Florida legislative candidates

Most of the candidates are incumbents or candidates without Primary opposition. But a handful are in fierce Democratic races. EMILY’s List, a national political action committee supporting Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, is revealing its endorsement of 21 legislative candidates in Florida. “The anti-choice extremist Republican majority...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday reported that O.J. Semmes Elementary School teacher Michael James...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Mark Ober endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 race

'I can recognize that same integrity and principles in others, which is why I’ve chosen to endorse Laurel.'. Former Prosecutor Mark Ober is filing his support for Republican congressional candidate Laurel Lee. “I am honored to give my endorsement to Laurel Lee as she runs for Congress,” Ober said....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his top challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, continued pumping cash into ads, with both candidates making six-figure buys to start the week.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Democratic Primary#Election State#Florida Politics#Floridians
floridapolitics.com

Matching funds buoy Ashley Moody re-election fundraising

Taxpayer funding amounted to more than half of her most recent weekly haul. Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to marshal resources for November, raising almost $370,000 during the last full week of July fundraising — more than half of that sum coming from Florida taxpayers. Moody, a Plant City...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘strong leader’ Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election

Fernandez-Barquin has proven himself a dependable ally to DeSantis in the Legislature. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election bid in House District 118. The Governor announced his endorsement of Fernandez-Barquin on Twitter, writing Monday that the twice-elected state lawmaker “has been a strong...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

﻿Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide

Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nathaniel Cunneen: Florida just lost its school choice crown — can we get it back?

The education freedom tide lifts all boats. For the better part of two decades, Florida has set the standard for school choice in America. With more than one million graduates of school choice programs stretching across two decades, Florida has served as the model for school choice success and the only place where education reformers could study the effects of education freedom at scale. In the more than twenty years since the introduction of school choice in Florida, the state catapulted from the bottom of national K-12 rankings to the No. 3 spot.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy