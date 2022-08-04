ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Spider-Man Remastered' Will Be Playable On Steam Deck

By Grant Brunner
digg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

'Bayonetta 3' Rating Reveals New Plot Details

It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Super Mario 64' Becomes A First-Person Horror Game

Please come to the castle. I am a ghost and want to murder you. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Digg#New York City#Video Game
digg.com

My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed

"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
digg.com

The Very Urgent Problem Exposed By Taylor Swift's Private Plane Travel

"Is carbon-shaming the answer to runaway emissions? If the ultra-rich don’t care about the environment, maybe they will care about their reputations." We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
TRAVEL
digg.com

Covid Outbreak Traps Almost 100,000 Tourists In Chinese Resort

Some visitors say they will "never" return, citing fears the island could see a Shanghai-style lockdown. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
TRAVEL
digg.com

Mike Judge’s Secret Art Of Satire

Judge has created some of the sharpest, most prophetic comedies of the past few decades. Now his first hit, “Beavis and Butt-Head,” is back on the air. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s...
TV & VIDEOS
digg.com

GameStop Sold NFT Games Without 'Consent,' Dev Claims

The video game retailer’s pivot to NFT auction house continues to brew controversy. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

Activision Blizzard's been mired in controversy before, but this lawsuit tied to Infinite Warfare is pretty silly. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Horniman Museum To Return 72 Artefacts To Nigeria

The chair of the Horniman Museum said it was "moral" to return items taken by "force" years ago. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
AFRICA
digg.com

Five Modern Technologies 'The Jetsons' Accurately Predicted 60 Years Ago

PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers. While the show is well known for robot maids, flying cars, and cool hats worn by Elroy, "The Jetsons" did have a lot of cool tech that would end up being real. PC Magazine picked the five best (and most accurate) predictions the writers and animators of the show got right back in the early '60s.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy