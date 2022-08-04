Suspects sought in string of armed robberies, assault of cashier in North Philadelphia

Read on www.fox29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Related
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Popeyes in North Philadelphia
A man was killed and two others were wounded when dozens of shots were fired outside a Popeyes fast food restaurant in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. At least 50 shots were fired.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
fox29.com
Arson suspect sought in connection to 2 fires at Philadelphia home where over 150 jugs of gasoline were found
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man suspected of setting two different fires at the same house in West Philadelphia where police found over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. The Philadelphia Police Department said 37-year-old Darren Arnold is wanted for arson and related offenses linked to "several incidents" on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot dead over the weekend in North Philadelphia, and now police say they are looking for the man responsible. Police found 26-year-old Diniar Khayne Camp when responding to reports for a "person with a gun" on the 1900 block of 19th Street early Saturday morning.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CARJACKING IN CLEARFIELD VILLAGE
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday (Aug 7) at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located an 80-year-old victim who...
2 men killed in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday night
Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.
Police SUV involved in crash while responding to shooting in North Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
fox29.com
Man wanted for indecent assault at Center City subway stop, police say
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault at a subway stop in Center City. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
fox29.com
Man critically injured after he is shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 6th District officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place Sunday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. Police found the victim was shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEL 1150AM
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
fox29.com
Social media post may have triggered shooting of 3 women in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of a shooting that left three women hospitalized this weekend. The victims were struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old woman suffered three shots to the back, three...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured, shot four times in the stomach in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after being shot six times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2800 block of West Oakdale Street around 3:11 pm Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old woman was shot twice to each side of her stomach...
fox29.com
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shootings in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots...
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: Passerby tries to save pedestrian's life after he was hit by a car in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A car struck and killed a man in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night - despite a passerby's attempt to save his life. Police say a car was driving on Grant Avenue when he hit a 39-year-old man sitting in the left lane near Blue Grass Road. The driver reportedly...
fox29.com
East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported
EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries. A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. MORE HEADLINES:. Police...
fox29.com
Police shut down encampment protesting sale of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia
An encampment, set up in protest of the sale of The University City Townhomes, has been shut down by police. Protesters then took to the streets to call for more affordable housing and better conditions.
Comments / 4