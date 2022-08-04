Suspects sought in string of armed robberies, assault of cashier in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO