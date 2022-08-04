ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies

fox29.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox29.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Armed Robberies#Violent Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police looking for suspect in deadly Church Street shooting

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a deadly shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is charged with homicide in the death of Quadell Spradley, according to a news release from city police. The shooting happened July 31 at the 1200 block of Church Street in the early morning hours of July 31.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Young woman shot to death in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy