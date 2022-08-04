2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies

Read on www.fox29.com
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot dead over the weekend in North Philadelphia, and now police say they are looking for the man responsible. Police found 26-year-old Diniar Khayne Camp when responding to reports for a "person with a gun" on the 1900 block of 19th Street early Saturday morning.
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia
A late night shooting in North Philadelphia left 1 dead and two others injured, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
2 men killed in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday night
Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
Police SUV involved in crash while responding to shooting in North Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.
Arson suspect sought in connection to 2 fires at Philadelphia home where over 150 jugs of gasoline were found
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man suspected of setting two different fires at the same house in West Philadelphia where police found over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. The Philadelphia Police Department said 37-year-old Darren Arnold is wanted for arson and related offenses linked to "several incidents" on...
Reading Police looking for suspect in deadly Church Street shooting
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a deadly shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is charged with homicide in the death of Quadell Spradley, according to a news release from city police. The shooting happened July 31 at the 1200 block of Church Street in the early morning hours of July 31.
Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
Police: Teen boy shot, rushed to hospital by mom in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A mom's worst nightmare unfolded Sunday night after police say her son was the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot twice on the 700 block of 13th Street around 10:26 p.m. He reportedly suffered one gunshot to the shoulder,...
GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
Ashley Lockhart, a mother of six, was found stabbed to death in a minivan in Philadelphia. Her fiancé, Raymond Thompson, was charged. The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne.
Man critically injured after he is shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 6th District officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place Sunday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. Police found the victim was shot...
Social media post may have triggered shooting of 3 women in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of a shooting that left three women hospitalized this weekend. The victims were struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old woman suffered three shots to the back, three...
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police shut down encampment protesting sale of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia
An encampment, set up in protest of the sale of The University City Townhomes, has been shut down by police. Protesters then took to the streets to call for more affordable housing and better conditions.
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shootings in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots...
