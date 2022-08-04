2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO