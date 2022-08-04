Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit, foot chase

Read on www.mlive.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
Video shows GRPD officers rushing gunshot victim to hospital
Grand Rapids police have released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids near The Woods bar that left four injured.
Police searching for missing, endangered Portage man, 77
PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a missing and endangered 77-year-old man. Billy Brown was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at his Portage home, the Portage Department of Public Safety said. His family reported him missing around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Brown drove away in...
11 year-old killed, 3 more hurt after driver missed stop sign
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office tells us a driver missed a stop sign, colliding with another SUV in Constantine Township Sunday afternoon.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
fox2detroit.com
$985K worth of cocaine found near crashed vehicle after driver flees Michigan State Police
MARSHALL, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers said a traffic stop last week later led them to 22 pounds of cocaine when the driver fled and crashed. A man was pulled over on westbound I-94 near Marshall in Calhoun County on July 27. In addition to the man driving, there were two women and two young children unrestrained, police said.
Four escape burning home, jumping from roof to trampoline
BENTON HARBOR, MI -- An adult and three children escaped from a house fire by jumping from a second-level roof onto a trampoline in the backyard, according to police. At 10:43 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety received a report of a house fire at 797 Pipestone St. On arrival, heavy fire was showing from the kitchen in the rear of the residence and four people, an adult and three juveniles, had jumped from a second floor roof onto the trampoline.
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
Fire at waste disposal facility in Kalamazoo
Authorities are investigating after a broke out at a waste and recycling transfer station in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning.
Man, 47, stabbed in Portage motel room
PORTAGE, MI – A man was stabbed Saturday evening at a Portage motel. A 47-year-old man called 911 to report that he was stabbed just before 5 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Airport Inn, 2333 Helen Ave., Portage police said,
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
Body found in water at Ottawa County marina
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a Robinson Township marina late Saturday night.
Fox17
Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury. The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMT
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Arson suspected in Gilkey fire
A fire at Gilkey Elementary School in Plainwell appears to be a case of arson, according to officials from the Plainwell Department of Public Safety. Firefighters were dispatched to the school at approximately 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, and found a fire in the outdoor men’s restroom near the district’s baseball field. The fire was quickly extinguished, with fire and smoke damage confided to one small area of the school, officials said.
