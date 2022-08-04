ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit, foot chase

By John Agar
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 5 days ago
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police searching for missing, endangered Portage man, 77

PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a missing and endangered 77-year-old man. Billy Brown was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at his Portage home, the Portage Department of Public Safety said. His family reported him missing around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Brown drove away in...
PORTAGE, MI
#Police
fox2detroit.com

$985K worth of cocaine found near crashed vehicle after driver flees Michigan State Police

MARSHALL, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers said a traffic stop last week later led them to 22 pounds of cocaine when the driver fled and crashed. A man was pulled over on westbound I-94 near Marshall in Calhoun County on July 27. In addition to the man driving, there were two women and two young children unrestrained, police said.
MLive

Four escape burning home, jumping from roof to trampoline

BENTON HARBOR, MI -- An adult and three children escaped from a house fire by jumping from a second-level roof onto a trampoline in the backyard, according to police. At 10:43 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety received a report of a house fire at 797 Pipestone St. On arrival, heavy fire was showing from the kitchen in the rear of the residence and four people, an adult and three juveniles, had jumped from a second floor roof onto the trampoline.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Man, 47, stabbed in Portage motel room

PORTAGE, MI – A man was stabbed Saturday evening at a Portage motel. A 47-year-old man called 911 to report that he was stabbed just before 5 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Airport Inn, 2333 Helen Ave., Portage police said,
PORTAGE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Arson suspected in Gilkey fire

A fire at Gilkey Elementary School in Plainwell appears to be a case of arson, according to officials from the Plainwell Department of Public Safety. Firefighters were dispatched to the school at approximately 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, and found a fire in the outdoor men’s restroom near the district’s baseball field. The fire was quickly extinguished, with fire and smoke damage confided to one small area of the school, officials said.
PLAINWELL, MI
