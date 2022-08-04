Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit, foot chase

BENTON HARBOR, MI -- An adult and three children escaped from a house fire by jumping from a second-level roof onto a trampoline in the backyard, according to police. At 10:43 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety received a report of a house fire at 797 Pipestone St. On arrival, heavy fire was showing from the kitchen in the rear of the residence and four people, an adult and three juveniles, had jumped from a second floor roof onto the trampoline.

