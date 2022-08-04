ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Targets Opioid Addiction

By Ryan Dailey - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUm5t_0h4XNqkt00

As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most.

The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program in Palm Beach County that state health officials touted as a success.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the program’s rollout in Brevard County, which last year saw a 72 percent increase in overdose deaths related to the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery, or CORE, Network soon will be launched in Brevard and six other counties in the first phase of the program’s expansion, according to a press release issued by DeSantis’ office Wednesday.

Clay, Escambia, Gulf, Marion, Pasco and Volusia counties also will be in the first group of counties to receive what the the governor described as a network of addiction care.

“These are counties that have a demonstrated need for the services, they have existing programs that can serve as a foundation, they have strong interest from community partners and they are actively interested in supporting the network,” said DeSantis, who was joined by a host of other state and local officials at Wednesday’s event.

A second phase of the program will be launched in Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Manatee and Pinellas counties, officials said.

Public and private organizations will work together in the treatment networks, according to Kenneth Scheppke, a deputy secretary at the Florida Department of Health.

“Patients, they have a problem, they can call 911 whether they overdose and even if they don’t overdose. The emergency care providers will arrive, will have specialized protocols, will be careful to minimize the risk of putting patients into acute withdrawal,” Sheppke, who serves as deputy secretary of health, said.

From there, a patient would be brought to a specialty hospital where personnel have received “specialized training in addiction medicine,” then would be stabilized and treated for mental-health issues and co-existing medical conditions.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis: Biden Is “Deranged” For Holding Poor Kids’ Lunches Hostage

The final stage of the program, Scheppke said, is important to ensure that patients can break their cycle of addiction.

“Because this is a lifelong disease, they’ll be placed into a long-term care facility with all the multiple specialties that we need for this complex disease,” Scheppke added.

The state health department along with the state Department of Children and Families and Agency for Health Care Administration will work with local health-care partners that have signed up to participate in the program, according to DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

Courtney Phillips, a psychologist who is the director of behavioral health for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, will serve in the newly created role of statewide director of opioid recovery.

Phillips said that understanding opioid addiction as a disease serves as a foundation for treating people with “reverence, compassion and competency deserved.”

“Practically, that means providing 24/7 access to care, having readily available, evidence-based treatment that includes offering medication-assisted therapies, psychosocial treatment, medical care, psychiatric care and social support,” Phillips said.

In her new role, Phillips will offer clinical consultations for people seeking treatment and recovery services, the governor’s office said.

The state has ratcheted up its battle against opioid addiction with a focus on fentanyl following a mass-overdose incident in Gadsden County last month that authorities said caused nine deaths. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said emergency responders were called to 19 overdoses over a four-day span.

State law enforcement officials are increasing efforts to fight counterfeit drugs, which in some cases is attributed to fentanyl overdoses in unsuspecting users. Florida also will launch a statewide public advisory campaign about the dangers of fentanyl.

The Florida Association of Managing Entities, an organization representing service providers, praised the plan announced Wednesday.

“Governor DeSantis’ commitment to combating the state’s opioid crisis could not come at a better time as Floridians are dying from opioid overdoses at alarming rates. Fentanyl overdose was the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45 in 2020, surpassing the number of deaths from COVID-19, motor vehicle accidents, cancer, or suicide,” the association said in a prepared statement.

In the news: Violent Felon W ith 18 Convictions Shoots And Kills K-9 Before Officer Returns Fire

DeSantis, whose wife Casey also has led efforts to fight opioid addiction in Florida, described individuals who are addicted to opioids as good people who simply need to get back on their feet.

“Some of these people that end up in addiction … maybe they made like one or two bad choices, but they’re not bad people. They get caught up and it becomes very difficult. And so that’s where we come in with this program, to be able to get them on a sustainable path forward,” DeSantis said.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 3

odismei
4d ago

Great news and effort’s but what they need to also do is raid & shut down these private treatment facilities that are misrepresenting addiction/treatment. A lot of these facilities aren’t even properly providing patience with the basics in order to help them process their addiction and trauma instead they just shuffle them around and repeatedly charge their insurance.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Recreational Marijuana Initiative Launched

  Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
niceville.com

Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud

FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Addiction Medicine#State Of Florida#Drugs#Suicide#Politics State#Politics Governor#Core#Brevard#Manatee
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy