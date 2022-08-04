The Look Book Goes to 500 Weddings

Read on www.curbed.com
Curbed
Training the Next Generation of Shop Owners Is Key to Chinatown’s Survival
Manhattan’s Chinatown has been struggling for years. But the pandemic shuttered banquet-hall mainstays like Jing Fong and 88 Palace along with a number of beloved small shops and restaurants, including 88 Lan Zhou of hand-pulled-noodle and dumpling fame. Even now, many of the empty storefronts have not reopened. A new study on the state of the neighborhood released on Tuesday highlights the dire situation with hard data.
