NBC News

Dawn Curtis
5d ago

She probably dead and hidden by now. She almost made it out. Truck stops etc scary business sad for her. I would have tried to follow best I could catch up. To bad someone be behind the truck didn’t see. She was really hurt already. Hoping truckers will be on the lookout now and will catch him. Maybe there are two men inside one pulled her back she has little chance with two.

5d ago

Why didn’t witnesses call follow the truck, call police and give them location plus license plate info. ?

NewNameSameMe
4d ago

How could he pull her back in if she was out of the vehicle and still be in position to drive off? Must have super long arms for that. 🤨

NBC News

New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away

A New Jersey city councilwoman is facing calls to resign after she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist with her SUV earlier this month and then driving away. Councilwoman Amy DeGise was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue on July 19 around 8 a.m. in Jersey City when the SUV struck a biker at an intersection of Forrest Road, according to video footage of the incident shared by the mayor's office this week.
Q 105.7

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light and slams into five cars at an intersection causing huge inferno: Child, 3, and pregnant woman among six dead as seven fight injuries

This is the horrific moment a Los Angeles driver speeds through a red light before slamming into five cars at an intersection, killing six, including an infant and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station then smashes into the side of a traffic jam, causing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My son was George Floyd before George Floyd': Family of black teen, 19, who died after being held to ground by three Maryland cops for six minutes in 2018 slams police for arrest

The family of a 19-year-old black man who died in Maryland police custody in 2018 says his 'unreal and unnecessary' death split the community along racial lines. Anton Black died after he was chased by white police officers and held to the ground for six minutes outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, MD
