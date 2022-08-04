ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Maloney to Biden: ‘I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running.’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3e2g_0h4XMjmp00
Tweet

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) offered an apology to President Biden on Thursday after she declined to say if he should run for reelection in 2024 earlier this week, adding that she wants him to run.

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent,” Maloney said while looking into the camera on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You have deserved it. You are a great president. And thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Her comments come after Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and former Obama administration official Suraj Patel, all candidates running for New York’s 12th Congressional District, were asked during a Democratic primary debate on Tuesday if Biden should run for reelection.

Patel was the only candidate to directly say “yes,” even though the White House has said Biden plans to run.

“I don’t believe he’s running for reelection,” Maloney said during the debate. She later affirmed that she would support Biden if he chose to run again.

“New Day” co-anchor Brianna Keilar pressed Maloney several times on why she thought Biden would not be running again.

“Well, we’re all entitled to have our own information and our own beliefs, but I will support him if he runs for president,” Maloney said at one point.

Comments / 282

Verdad
5d ago

Biden running in 2024? mr biden has to test negative and survived covid first... then his neutering in November... then 2 more lame duck years... My prediction is biden will not be president by March 2023... maybe sooner

Reply(28)
96
Diane Burtman
4d ago

I'm sure she was coerced into apologizing. he's doing a terrible job..... so., I they feel they have to endorse him regardless. he's not going to make it if he runs anyway. are they counting on all these illegal aliens to vote him in??????? corruption runs deep.

Reply(2)
54
Lola1
4d ago

apologize to him for what? you can't say the truth anymore? but no one apologize to mr.Trump? communist country! who's going to vote for Biden? i guess the dead people🤔I rely funny care if you are the D or R...

Reply(6)
34
Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Rand Paul Killed Biden-McConnell Judge Deal Because He Felt Dissed

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) didn't block confirmation of a conservative, anti-abortion judge out of some sort of high-minded principle or concern for women’s right to choose. He told reporters on Monday that he put the kibosh on Mitch McConnell’s nomination of Chad Meredith because he was miffed that he was not let in on the deal the Senate Republican leader made with President Joe Biden to push the appointment through. “McConnell’s to blame for tanking this because he tried to do it secretly,” Paul said, according to Politico, adding that it was “insulting” that he learned about the nomination when the FBI was conducting a background check. “We never heard about it from McConnell’s office. And his people simply said, ‘You can’t do this but we can.’ You know, ‘We’re so powerful, we can do whatever we want.’”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Brianna Keilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Cnn#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

657K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy