Two men arrested in connection with multiple burglaries
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Aug. 8 in connection to multiple burglaries across the county.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent drug
Deputies search for bank robbery suspect in Manatee County
Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a package possibly containing a bomb in Parrish Monday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrests made in connection with Parrish bank robbery
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The man who allegedly walked into Fifth Third Bank in Parrish Monday, demanding cash and threatening to blow up the bank, has been arrested along with his getaway driver, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on U.S....
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
classiccountry1045.com
Agriculture Deputies On The Job In DeSoto County
The Agriculture Division of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is working the far corners of DeSoto County. Pictured are Corporal Buck and Deputy Bevis, DCSO Agriculture Deputies, in the county’s southeast corner, looking for suspicious activity. Being an Agriculture Deputy doesn’t mean you only herd livestock. There are many other facets of these deputies’ daily duties. On this trip, they found this fellow, not sure what he was up to, but after a brief standoff, he continued on his way.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman
Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office launches 'Operation Clean Slate'
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Community Policing Officers organized an operation known as 'Clean Slate' in time for the coming school year.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
cw34.com
Body found in Okeechobee County, sheriff's office conducts death investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was discovered along U.S. Highway 441 S.E. on Sunday morning. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, after a 911 call came in at 9 a.m. regarding a body at the 800 block of U.S. 441 S.E. Th sheriff's office...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
Boater finds body of missing man offshore Manatee County preserve
A 76-year-old Manatee County man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found dead, according to authorities.
Ruskin teen still missing 1 year after disappearance
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
santivachronicle.com
Driver Charged With DUI, Hit and Run
Police responded to an erratic driver at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on West Gulf Drive. Logan Lee of Sanibel crashed his vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short distance from the crash and arrested. Lee was charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Aug. 1 on a $3,500 bond.
WINKNEWS.com
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers
Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
