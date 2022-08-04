ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Arrests made in connection with Parrish bank robbery

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The man who allegedly walked into Fifth Third Bank in Parrish Monday, demanding cash and threatening to blow up the bank, has been arrested along with his getaway driver, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on U.S....
Agriculture Deputies On The Job In DeSoto County

The Agriculture Division of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is working the far corners of DeSoto County. Pictured are Corporal Buck and Deputy Bevis, DCSO Agriculture Deputies, in the county’s southeast corner, looking for suspicious activity. Being an Agriculture Deputy doesn’t mean you only herd livestock. There are many other facets of these deputies’ daily duties. On this trip, they found this fellow, not sure what he was up to, but after a brief standoff, he continued on his way.
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
Driver Charged With DUI, Hit and Run

Police responded to an erratic driver at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on West Gulf Drive. Logan Lee of Sanibel crashed his vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short distance from the crash and arrested. Lee was charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Aug. 1 on a $3,500 bond.
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers

Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
