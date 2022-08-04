ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Friends of the Library having Back to School Book Sale

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for a new read and a way to support your local library? Charleston Friends of the Library is having a Back to School Book Sale on Johns Island.

The book sale will start with an exclusive member pre-sale on Thursday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The sale for non-members will be held Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.

Friday’s sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patrons can choose from various book genres including mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, cookbooks, and more.

“With the kids starting back at school, we know teachers have students read independently, and reading a book that you choose always makes reading that much more enjoyable,” sais Nulani Bennett, Operations Manager for CFOL. “Bring the kids out to choose their favorite book(s), but don’t forget about yourself!

The book sale will be held at the newly remodeled John’s Island Branch Library, located at 3531 Maybank Highway.

Interested in volunteering for CFOL? Volunteer options will be available at the book sale. More information can be found here .

