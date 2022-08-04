Taiwan lawmaker warns China could "invade" territorial waters

Read on www.axios.com
Lindsey Graham among senators throwing support behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Senators from both sides of the aisle voiced their support on Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, as China continues to retaliate with provocative military drills in the region. The big picture: Following Pelosi's controversial trip to the island nation, the Chinese military began live ammunition...
Nationalism rules China's internet during Taiwan tensions
Online nationalist sentiment in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week urged Beijing to take more aggressive actions and pushed celebrities to publicly support China's position. Why it matters: Nationalism thrives on China's highly censored internet, but it comes at a cost for Beijing....
China announces additional military drills near Taiwan
China announced a new series of military drills near Taiwan on Sunday, expanding efforts to express a a show of force in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island last week. Driving the news: In the wake of Pelosi's visit, China announced several days of...
Pelosi says China's Xi Jinping "acting like a scared bully"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed China's reaction to her recent trip to Taiwan during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping was acting "like a scared bully." Why it matters: China, which warned of a "strong and resolute" response ahead of the visit,...
Biden won't force African countries to choose U.S. or China, Blinken says
Secretary of State Tony Blinken unveiled the Biden administration's Africa strategy in South Africa on Monday. Why it matters: One element of that strategy is not to force countries to choose between the U.S. and China or Russia. "The United States will not dictate Africa’s choices," Blinken said. "Neither should anyone else."
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill
President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
Amnesty regrets "distress and anger" caused by Ukraine report
Amnesty International apologized on Sunday for the "distress and anger" caused by its recent report criticizing Ukraine's military tactics for endangering civilians but said it stood by its findings. Driving the news: The report, published Thursday, said Ukrainian forces had violated international humanitarian law by basing themselves in civilian buildings...
Odinga vs. Ruto: The fight to be Kenya's next president
Tuesday's election in Kenya is a clash of personalities between two familiar faces: longtime opposition stalwart Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. Why it matters: Kenya’s next president will have to navigate soaring food prices, ballooning debts, relations with Beijing and regional instability. Odinga, 77, is seeking the...
UN chief condemns shelling of Ukraine nuclear plant as "suicidal"
Recent shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, is "suicidal," UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday. Driving the news: Last week Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for the shelling that damaged a power line and forced one of the plant's three reactors to be disconnected.
Pro-Trump apparel company fined for falsely labeling products "Made in USA"
The Federal Trade Commission ordered apparel company Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen to stop labeling its products with fake "Made in USA" tags and pay more than $200,000 in fines. The big picture: Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts, featuring phrases like...
U.S. moves to seize $90 million plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch
A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus plane owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Why it matters: The move is part of the U.S. effort to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by freezing and seizing assets belonging to Russian oligarchs.
Fully self-driving taxis approved for two major Chinese cities
Self-driving taxis without safety supervisors are now approved for roads in Wuhan and Chongqing in China. Why it matters: The vehicles, operated by parent company Baidu, are the first-ever fully driverless licensed robotaxis in China, according to the FT. Details: Five taxis in each city will operate during business hours...
Gaza ceasefire takes effect
An Egypt-mediated ceasefire in Gaza began on Sunday at 11:30pm local time, Egyptian, Israeli and Islamic Jihad officials said separately. Driving the news: The deal comes after a day of intense negotiations to end the fighting that left more than 40 Palestinians dead and over 300 wounded. Israeli Prime Minister...
U.S. announces another $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it send an additional $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues into its sixth month. Why it matters: The aid comes several weeks after it was revealed the Kremlin has plans to annex large swaths of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky calls for stronger international response to Russian "nuclear terror"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a stronger international response to what he termed "Russian nuclear terror" after the recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power, Europe's largest nuclear power station. Driving the news: Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of being responsible for the shelling, which damaged...
Record rainfall and flooding kills at least 9 in Seoul
Flooding in Seoul, South Korea, overnight killed at least nine people, including two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: It was some of the heaviest rainfall seen in decades and weather officials estimate that nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul between Monday and early Tuesday.
Second terms for Biden, Trump "worst thing" for U.S., voters say in new poll
A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week. What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with...
Taking space junk seriously
As close calls between satellites and debris in orbit become more frequent, the U.S. government is signaling that it's time to take the threats posed by space junk seriously. Why it matters: There are thousands of pieces of space junk circling the Earth at more than 17,000 miles per hour, threatening operational satellites and even people in orbit.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
