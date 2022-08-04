Taiwan lawmaker warns China could "invade" territorial waters

President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."

