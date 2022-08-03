ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM given exclusive access by Baker County sheriff to federal wing of jail where immigrant detainees allege ‘inhumane conditions’

MACCLENNY, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM was granted unprecedented access this week to the federal wing of the Baker County Detention Center that houses more than a hundred immigrant detainees. After our stories on a federal complaint filed by 16 human rights groups alleging “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions, Baker...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Drug ring busted in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects

Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

