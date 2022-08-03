'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency

Read on www.13wmaz.com
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Camden County deputies, Kingsland Police officer accused of racial profiling during ‘unlawful’ arrest
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The NAACP Camden County Branch is accusing the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsland Police Department of racially profiling and unlawfully arresting a young Black man during a traffic stop. The group held a news conference Saturday afternoon demanding accountability and disciplinary action against...
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Former pastors accuse Jacksonville church of taking ‘cult-like position’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former pastors of Celebration Church accused the church of “taking a cult-like position” on an issue of their church membership in their latest court filing. The pastors also accuse the church of violating their rights to religious freedom. Stovall and Kerri Weems are...
Jacksonville father and son plead guilty to defrauding the IRS of $5.6 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father-and-son owners of two construction firms in Jacksonville have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. They also admitted to employing workers who were not legal in the U.S. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez,...
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
News4Jax.com
$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM given exclusive access by Baker County sheriff to federal wing of jail where immigrant detainees allege ‘inhumane conditions’
MACCLENNY, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM was granted unprecedented access this week to the federal wing of the Baker County Detention Center that houses more than a hundred immigrant detainees. After our stories on a federal complaint filed by 16 human rights groups alleging “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions, Baker...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
First Coast News
Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
Fractures, ruptured tendons and death: Jacksonville surgeon faces hundreds of lawsuits due to alleged mistakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a related report. Documents from a wrongful death lawsuit shed new light on the alleged malpractice of a Jacksonville doctor who NBC reported has caused "hundreds of injuries" and is the subject of 350 lawsuits, with 100 more expected by the end of the year.
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
News4Jax.com
Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43...
